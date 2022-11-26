With slogans, posters and photos, the names of victims of femicidal violence resonated and were remembered throughout the mobilization for the 25N.

‘None of the MPs want to help us.’ Although they are inhabitants of two different entities of the country, Clara Yáñez and Lourdes Domínguez coincided in the march of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with a common cause: to demand that the femicides of their daughters be clarified and those responsible punished.

Clara’s daughter, Karla Marisol, was murdered with a bullet in the chest when he was leaving a cafeteria in Lindavista, in the Gustavo A. Madero City Hall. Since then, the crime has gone unpunished, as the authorities justify themselves by saying that the security cameras in the area were not in operation.

“I have dedicated myself to looking for something that will help me find out who killed my daughter, but no Public Ministry wants to help me. They say that there are no cameras, that there are no witnesses, that I have nothing,” Clara explained.

Lourdes has also faced omission by the authorities, after her daughter, Brenda, was thrown from the 13th floor from a building on May 14, when he was at a graduation party with his schoolmates, in the Municipality of Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

“Nobody who was at that party wants to talk and say what happened. I have no witnesses and I’ve already gone to four Public Ministries and better tell me that my daughter threw herself, but that is not true,” lamented Lourdes, who yesterday carried a canvas with her daughter’s face and name.

Their voices were among the 3,000 that resounded yesterday during the mobilizations that departed from the Glorieta de las Mujeres que Chann, the Angel of Independence and the Monument to the Revolution towards the Zócalo of the capital.

The march was led by a group of mothers who lost their daughters at the hands of feminicides.

“Mothers fighting, the country is changing,” they shouted.

“Not one less, not one less, we want everyone alive.”