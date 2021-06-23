Victims of Covid, more than 500 families sue the state

The Coronavirus in Italy has not yet been defeated, the numbers are falling but they are worried delta variant and uncertainty about the vaccination campaign. Those who lost the battle, however, are certainly the miles of victims due to Covid. Hundreds of family members who have lost their loved ones – read the Fatto Quotidiano – gathered and took a class-action to bring the state to the bar. The trial will take place, the first hearing is scheduled for next 8 July. A new deed was filed in Rome with which another 200 people joined the civil case that was filed against the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the Lombardy Region on 23 December by the families of the victims of Covid.

In these hundreds and hundreds of pages, unlike the document previously filed by over 320 family members, there are the stories of the people who died in the second and third wave, between October 2020 and May 2021. “It is a cause of historical significance: it is the the first time in our country that citizens unite and call the institutions into question for what they have done or, rather, not done “.