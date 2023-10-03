Desperate mothers looking for their children; people escaping through the rubble. Father Pablo Galván remembers the terror that was experienced after the collapse of a church in Madero City (northeast of Mexico), which left eleven dead and dozens injured.

Galván had just left the temple of the Holy Cross after finishing his Sunday mass, to make way for a community baptism officiated by his partner Ángel Vargas, who was also saved from being crushed by the roof.

He was in the parking lot when he heard the roar, which he initially mistook for a gas explosion, but When he returned he saw several people trying to get out of the ruins.

“As soon as the rite began, five minutes passed and the ceiling collapsed,” the priest at the scene of the tragedy said this Monday in a broken voice, remembering that Father Ángel “was able to emerge, thank God, unharmed” because the plaque fell to few centimeters of him. “It was almost nothing more than a reflex that saved him,” he added to the AFP.

In the facility that collapsed in the afternoon there were about 62 people, of whom 13 remained hospitalized this Monday, according to the authorities of the state of Tamaulipas, to which Ciudad Madero belongs.The fatalities are six women, two men and three minors.

According to authorities, the tragedy occurred around 2:18 p.m. local time due to an alleged failure in the structure. See also Mexico: these are the luxurious mansions seized from drug lords

The structure fell in a few seconds and everything was enveloped in a thick cloud of dust, according to video surveillance images. The rescue efforts concluded this Monday.

“I ran to make sure nothing had happened, but all the people were coming out of the windows. Especially the mothers looking for their children,” Galván said.

“Despite how painful and chaotic the next few hours were, it was very comforting to see how the community came together. Not even fifteen minutes had passed and the entire colony (neighborhood) was already here, with what they had in their hands.. “Everyone wanted to do something, but no one is an expert and here it was collapsed and there was a lot of risk,” she recalls.

Structural damage?

We feel like something very much ours has been taken away from us.

Some parishioners who were in the parish hours before the collapse were grateful this Monday for their fate.

“My family and I came to mass at 11:30. We went to eat and an hour later we found out that the church had fallen,” says Gerardo López, 23, stupefied, amid the deafening noise of excavators and cargo trucks. .

Galván affirms that the incident represents a blow to the community, which attended the funerals this Monday. “We feel as if something very much ours had been taken away from us,” says the religious.

Every Sunday, the priest celebrated mass at noon and then baptisms were celebrated by companions like Ángel Vargas, which attracted 60 to 65 people. In Mexico, 78% of its 126 million inhabitants declare themselves Catholic.

Vargas was resting this Monday in a part of the church that was not affected, as he was exhausted by the efforts to coordinate the rescue, Galván commented.

The church, built about 40 years ago, had been waterproofed in 2021 and the air conditioning system was subsequently changed, since in Ciudad Madero, on the Gulf of Mexico, temperatures reach up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Neither Father Galván nor the parishioners with whom the AFP remember any visible structural damage that caused the accident.

However, the regional coordinator of Civil Protection, Roberto Chávez, pointed out that, according to the priest who officiated, a roof tensioner (a structure that supports the slabs) collapsed when the mass began. Chávez clarified that we must wait for the results of the investigations.

– “It just can’t be” –

According to Galván, the temple was a reference in Ciudad Madero, with about 205,000 inhabitants, for the celebration of weddings, baptisms and birthdays.

In a corner of what was the church remains an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe. On the other side of the street, the cross that adorned the temple was still hanging on a wall.

You can help by saying a silent prayer. God does miracles

“It can’t be!” says Yolanda García, 35, who went to mass every 15 days with her two children. ““There were a lot of people (who were at the baptisms),” adds the woman with teary eyes leaning on an ambulance.

Among the rubble stands out a sign that asked for silence when rescuers searched for the injured. “You can help by saying a silent prayer. God works miracles,” he prays.

According to the mayor of Ciudad Madero, Adrián Oseguera, the city had not had a tragedy of that magnitude since Hurricane Hilda in 1955.

The town, like neighboring Tampico, stands out for its low levels of violence compared to other cities in Tamaulipas bordering the United States, plagued by organized crime. The city also houses an important refinery of the state-owned Pemex.

