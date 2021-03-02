The independent Commission on sexual abuse in the Church in France (Ciase) is in the process of preparing a report based on the testimonies received since 2019. Its leaders assure that to date they have counted 3,000 victims, a figure that “most likely” will arrive at 10,000 according to the latest estimates.

The independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church in France (Ciase) opened a platform in June 2019 to listen to testimonies via telephone. A year later, he estimated the number of victims of child abuse at “at least 3,000.” Then they decided to extend the service on the line until October and the stories multiplied.

This Tuesday, March 2, the president of the Commission, Jean-Marc Sauvé, said that this “call to receive testimonies certainly did not account for all of them and it is very possible that this figure points to at least 10,000.” In June 2020, they estimated the number of aggressors at 1,500.

The total number of testimonies received by the Commission is 6,500, corresponding to the accounts of at least 3,000 different victims.

“There was in a certain number of Catholic institutions or religious communities a true system that was abused, but in small numbers,” said the president of the Commission on Tuesday. “This situation represents a small minority of cases that we have been aware of,” he added.

Former Lyon priest Bernard Preynat, sentenced in March 2020 to five years in prison for sexual assault on minors. In the picture, at the beginning of the trial in January 2020 at the Palace of Justice in Lyon, France. © Philippe Demazes / AFP

The Commission will deliver its final report in September

François Devaux, founder of the association La Parole Libérée (The Liberated Word), reacted to the balance on the France Info station. “We are beginning to become aware that the scale (of the phenomenon) is massive,” he said on air.

Created in 2018 by the episcopate and the Conference of Religious after multiple scandals, the Commission seeks to analyze the phenomenon of pedophilia to understand how it has operated and prevent these crimes from being repeated. The Ciase is made up of a score of jurists, psychiatrists and sociologists, among other specialists, who in addition to conducting interviews and surveys, investigate files to identify cases and study them.

The Commission is expected to deliver its final report in September. At that time, a conclusive figure will be known about the estimated number of people who have been victims of pedophilia in France by priests or ecclesiastical workers.

With EFE and AFP