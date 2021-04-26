These days tens of thousands of bank workers are living with dismay the relentless measures that large corporations have adopted that involve the liquidation of more than 18,000 jobs. In total, more than 100,000 jobs have been destroyed since the financial crisis broke out in 2008. The drastic decisions have been argued for the need to adapt banking structures to digital needs and to competition from large technology companies.

It is true that technological changes and the new reality of negative rates applied by the European Central Bank (ECB) seriously hamper the activity of the sector. But what has happened in the financial world cannot be understood without considering its participation in the successive bubbles that completely upset the Spanish economy during the first decade of this century.

The first bubble was generated by an irrational granting of credit. Between 2000 and 2008, financial institutions tripled the volume of loans to 1.8 trillion euros. But the real recklessness was to finance purely speculative real estate activities, the amount of which was multiplied by ten to 318,032 million euros. In some cases, the recipients of these credits were companies formed by the banks themselves, violating all regulations. When the bubble burst, the percentage of defaulters in these activities reached 38%. It was the nucleus of the large bank losses that shook the sector, caused the closure of general financing and the economic stoppage. It must be remembered that the defaults on mortgages to finance the purchase of houses never exceeded 6.3%, and, therefore, it was a controllable problem.

This credit bubble inflated another balloon. The benefits of banks and savings banks that during that period amounted to a whopping 122,438 million euros, triple the previous period. To achieve these results, the branch network was increased by 17% and the number of workers by 13%. It was the time when the profusion of bank offices in all cities and towns was incomprehensible. Then came disaster and the rescue of the European Union. At the moment, most of the public aid has been lost, or “not recovered” as specified by the professor of Economics, Antoni Garrido, and which he estimates at around 50,000 million euros. And the add-on of losses continues. Without forgetting the hundreds of thousands of victims like the preferentistas and other savers.

The adjustment of these excesses has been impressive. The bank now has about 22,000 branches, less than half the number in 2008. It has been an impressive waste of resources that no one counts.

Banking has been very expensive in Spain. The so-called private sector is today supported by the ECB. The government’s demonstrations that layoffs are reconsidered and the salaries of its managers are being curtailed are more justified than ever. We shouldn’t tolerate another story like this.