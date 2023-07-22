“Justice is the only balm that can allow us to continue living”, says Pilar Vera, president of the association of victims of the Spanair accident (2008, 154 dead, 18 injured), in the documentary Frankenstein 04155 on the Alvia catastrophe: “A country that does not recognize its mistakes is a country condemned to repeat them”. Five years after its premiere, the award-winning film by Aitor Rey is still not broadcast on TVE, as the families broken by the railway disaster claim on the tenth anniversary of the tragedy of the train that on July 24, 2013 derailed at the gates of Santiago and left 80 dead and 145 injured. Ten years of waiting and 10 months of trial will be settled next week with the approval for sentencing, with the almost unanimous feeling among the popular and private prosecution that two things have been demonstrated in the macro process: that the fault was not only the driver, and that there was the so-called “curve pact”, the conspiracy of “the powers of the State” to “cover up the truth” about the absence of protection measures on the line. The Prosecutor’s Office withdrew at the last moment its accusation against the director of Adif Traffic Safety at the time of the accident, Andrés Cortabitarte.

Not only the train drivers, but also the independent experts and the EU expert witness, Christopher Carr, have defended during the trial that the high-speed track, in the last eight kilometers before the Santiago station, the section of the accident, was inaugurated totally devoid of security measures against possible “human error”. The implementation took place at the time that a change of government was precipitated, from PSOE to PP and from José Blanco to Ana Pastor as Ministers of Public Works. Although along the way —A Coruña Court through— up to 22 managers of Adif (Railway Infrastructure Administrator) fell from the list of defendants, the trial, held since October in the Cidade da Cultura de Santiago, sat on the bench, in addition to the driver Francisco Garzón, the director of Traffic Safety. But the day he presented his conclusions, the prosecutor in the case, Mario Piñeiro, withdrew his accusation against this charge by Adif. As of that session, in the hearing room all the weight has fallen on some 90 lawyers: those of the popular prosecution exercised by two associations of victims and those of the individual, who represent survivors and relatives of specific deceased passengers.

Jesús Domínguez, president of the Platform for Victims of Alvia 04155, in front of the Santiago Station. OSCAR CORRAL (THE COUNTRY)

Jesus Dominguez, president of the Alvia Victims Platform 04155, maintains that the case can be summarized in “two key calls”: “The one that the driver received from the controller” and that made him lose the notion that he was close to the fateful Angrois curve —so feared by the Renfe pilots at that time— “and the one that the prosecutor received, we assume that from a superior such as the State Attorney General, to drop the charges against Cortabitarte.” Álvaro García Ortiz denies that there was “interference”, but in a 180 degree turn, on June 20 Mario Piñeiro abruptly changed his mind and aligned himself with the theses of the State Attorney’s Office, an institution that in this case represents Adif and that has carried out the most lacerating interrogations of the trial, towards experts, witnesses and even victims, with hardly any censure by the judge, María Elena Fernández Currás. Just a few months earlier, Piñeiro maintained that “the tragic accident would not have happened” if Cortabitarte “had assessed and managed the risk of speeding” that existed at that point on the line.

In a tweet this week about “10 years of being ignored and lies”, the victims’ platform rescues a compilation video with bombastic statements by politicians who promised to unravel “the truth” and who, when they had the power and the opportunity, did not. From Mariano Rajoy and Pedro Sánchez to Alberto Núñez Feijóo, from Yolanda Díaz to Pablo Iglesias. “They have my commitment that I will not rest until I know the truth,” said Ana Pastor. “It is absolutely indecent that a kind of pact of silence has been produced,” cried Iglesias. “We all cry the restlessness of the families,” Feijóo pronounced with a broken voice in an act of Galicia Day while the police blocked the way to the building of the victims with their banners. “It is very sad that today families cannot practice mourning because responsibilities have not yet been cleared up,” Díaz criticized.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“Dog does not eat dog”, summarizes the spokesperson for the victims, who feel that their personal tragedies are being crushed by “reason of State”, in a trial where Adif and Renfe, but more the first than the second, some 58 million are at stake in compensation and, above all, international prestige. Domínguez, seriously injured in Angrois, advances that in the acts with which they will commemorate the victims on the tenth anniversary, they will make a special mention of the role played by the lawyer and the State lawyer in Galicia who have handled the case. The latter, Javier Suárez, head of the Legal Profession in Galicia, said last Thursday in his conclusions report that it is “difficult to apologize for something for which one does not feel responsible”, although he lamented the Administration’s “lack of empathy” with the passengers of that Alvia S-730 train, a hybrid model that in the train drivers’ union had been baptized as Frankenstein.

“Maximum indulgence” for Garzón

The only one who has apologized in this decade, from the very moment of the accident, has been the worker who was in the control room that day. And this was recalled in their conclusions by the lawyers for the victims and Renfe’s lawyer, who also this week asked for “maximum leniency” for Francisco Garzón. “It is evident that he deserves it,” stressed the representative of the service operator, the other public company of the railway system, together with Adif, which is required civil liability. For Renfe, the accident took place because in that unfortunate section (a curve at the exit of a tunnel in which they had to travel at 80 kilometers per hour and in which the Alvia entered at 190) “the driver was the only guarantor of a safety system that the managers considered correct”, but that “was not enough”.

There were no signs or beacons to compensate for the technical decision to dispense with the ERTMS automatic braking and safety system on the track (and later also its equivalent on board the trains), which was made on the fly in a project modification. “Our feeling is that in the oral trial Adif has done worse than Renfe, because it was shown that there had to be measures to not leave all the responsibility in the hands of a human being, and that Adif and Cortabitarte [el alto cargo que daba el visto bueno con su rúbrica] they had to carry out a risk analysis of the whole, which they did not do”, recalls Jesús Domínguez. The spokesperson for the Platform for Victims defends that a risk analysis of each subsystem, in a route that integrates many elements, does not guarantee anything: “You can have a certified slide, which if you place it on the edge of a ravine and you do not assess the risk of the complete scenario, it will be totally dangerous,” he compares.

Francisco José Losada, lawyer for another group of victims, Apafas (Association of People Harmed by the Alvia de Santiago Rail Accident), considers that there was a “very high probability of an accident occurring in Angrois, which would have emerged if a risk analysis had been carried out.” According to the lawyer, “the trains circulated without any protection at the only dangerous point on the line… That day it was a call, but any other day it could have been something else.” “A second layer of security was missing,” he adds. In his opinion, it has been “proven” that Cortabitarte breached the regulations by letting this situation pass. It is, precisely, the ocean of rules that will be settled next week with the approval for sentencing, with the almost unanimous feeling among the popular and private accusations that two things have been demonstrated in the macro process: that the fault was not only the driver, and that there was the so-called “curve pact”, the conspiracy of “the powers of the State” to “cover up the truth” about the absence of protection measures on the line. The prosecutor’s office withdrew its accusation against the director of Adif Traffic Safety at the time of the accident, Andrés Cortabitarte, at the last moment.

“Put the blame on the last link”

“It’s been 10 long years demanding that responsibilities be cleared up at all levels, fighting against the institutions involved and against the State itself, which has used all its means to hide the negligence and breaches of regulations behind the tragedy,” the Alvia Victims Platform proclaimed in a reaction statement after witnessing how the prosecutor, physically sitting next to the lawyers for those harmed by the accident, changed trenches. “The prosecutor tells the public that whether a catastrophe of this magnitude occurs on a high-speed train depends on whether a call is made or not,” criticized the association, referring to the telephone inquiry that the controller decided to make to the train driver at the worst moment, just because, as that former Renfe worker acknowledged at trial, “he had nothing to do.” The idea that signs and beacons were really needed in that section was absolutely reinforced a few days after the accident, because those responsible immediately ordered their placement.

“The explanation for this twist in the script is simple”, maintains the majority association: “The prosecutor, whose head is appointed by the Government, was accusing an organization, Adif, which belongs to the State, and which is precisely defended by the State Attorney itself, whose head is also appointed by the Government”. “Once again, the State returns to the starting square, to the pact of the curve of the different governments to point out the driver as the only culprit”, something that “disrupted the EU” and that is why Cortabitarte ended up on the bench. “The State machinery has been working throughout these years”, warns once again the group led by Jesús Domínguez, to “place all the blame on the last link in the chain, the driver, avoiding any type of responsibility and contaminating public opinion”. “If Garzón had died in the accident, I don’t know if there would have been a trial,” reflects the spokesman for the victims, who 10 years ago was rescued from under a wagon with his legs crushed. The person who saved him in the midst of the chaos, the soot, the smoke and the darkness only told him one thing before entering the convoy to collect the dead: “You have been very lucky”.