A French surgeon who will be tried for sexually violating or sexually assaulting almost 300 patients, mostly children, exercised for decades until his retirement despite a conviction for child pornography and the alarm voices of his classmates, reveals an AFP investigation.

Joël Le Scouarnec, 74 years old, he is already in prison After a court condemned him in 2020 for abusing four minors, including two of his nieces. But, in the new trial that begins on February 24 for four months, it is accused of sexually assaulting or violating 299 patients, with an average age of 11 years, when they were under the effects of general anesthesia in a dozen hospitals between 1989 and 2014.

This digestive surgeon was never investigated during his long career despite a condemnation in 2005 for possession of child pornography.

The researchers They discovered the alleged crimes after their retirement in 2017when his six -year -old neighbor accused him that year of rapeing her and the police found in his home innumerable stories of his abuses in notebooks.









Victims lawyers and childhood protection associations consider that this case shows systemic failures that allowed Le Scouarnec to perpetrate their crimes. “How many people knew that it was a pedophile and allowed him to exercise medicine in contact with children?” A AFP victims are outraged, who asked for anonymity. «They knew it and nobody did anything. I want them to be judged, ”he adds.

The FBI warned of child pornography consumption

Le Scouarnec exercised in the cities of Vannes and Lorient, both in western France, when in 2004 the FBI alerted the French authorities that were among the hundreds of people who consulted child pornography on the Internet.

A Vannes court sentenced him a year later to four months in prison, but with suspension of penalty. By then, the doctor had already transferred to work Quimperlé, another city in the same region.

The local hospital then had difficulty hiring new staff, and motherhood and the surgery department were threatened to close, according to Michaël Quernez, current mayor of Quimperlé. “The arrival of a new surgeon could be lived as a relief,” he explains.

Le Scouarnec He said nothing to his superiors about his conviction, But one of his co -workers, the psychiatric Thierry Bonvalot, heard of his case for a colleague by profession. The latter «minimized the acts of Le Scouarnec. He said he was an alcoholic, who felt alone, that his wife no longer wanted it, and did not introduce me any proof of the conviction, ”Bonvalot assured AFP. “But very fast other things begin to get my attention,” he adds.

He defended a radiologist convicted of violating patients

Le Scouarnec strongly defends a radiologist of his service accused of violating dozens of patients, he recalls. This man, Mohamed Fréhat, would be sentenced later to 18 years in prison for sexually violating and sexually assaulting 32 patients, including eight minors.

At another time, after a five -hour operation to a small child, the surgeon ignored his worried parents. As president of the Center’s Medical Commission, Bonvalot asks for explanations. «He summarized the operation with so many sexual metaphors that left me stunned. He confessed that he was convicted of child pornography, “explains the psychiatrist. »I realized that it was dangerous and asked for his resignation. He rejected it, “he adds.

On June 14, 2006, in a letter consulted by the AFP, Bonvalot writes to the hospital director questioning the ability of his partner “to remain completely quiet when he treats young children” in view of his “judicial past.” On July 19, he sends a copy of his letter to the College of Physicians of Finisterre, French department where Quimperlé is located. The AFP could see the seal confirming that the body received the letter and read it.

Bonvalot says he also spoke with the then mayor of the city, Daniel Le Bras, who worked as anesthetist in the same hospital. “Le Bras told me: ‘I personally take care of it,'” he explains. The once councilor refused to answer the AFP questions.

Became head of surgery

Despite Bonvalot’s efforts, on August 1 of that year, Le Scouarnec becomes head of the surgery service. As usual in this type of appointments, the hospital requested a copy of the criminal record and received a document in which none was indicated. Alerted by the psychiatrist, the Finisterre Medical College asked Vannes’ court for a copy of the 2005 sentence for child pornography.

The Court responded on November 9, after several requests, according to a series of emails consulted by the AFP. The corporate agency then warned of the Departmental Directorate of Health and Social Affairs, under the State, which requested explanations to the Quimperlé hospital.

Its director responded on November 23 defending his chief surgeon as a “serious and competent” doctor with “excellent relations with both patients and their families and staff.” His arrival “allowed to stabilize our surgery activity in a satisfactory way,” the director wrote.

18 of the 19 doctors rejected sanction him

At a meeting of the Finisterre Medical College on December 14, 18 of the 19 doctors present refuse to sanction Le Scouarnec and leave the management of the case in the hands of the health authorities.

In parallel, Yvon Guillerm, director of the Regional Agency of Hospitals of Brittany, initiates an investigation into the center, after a “complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office,” according to a letter of March 13, 2007.

Ten years later, Guillerm would declare the investigators that a girl had died at the Le Scouarnec operating table and that this death, together with the doctor’s previous conviction, were “worrying,” according to a judicial document.

On March 14, 2007, the regional official sent a report to his boss at the national level. The report, whose author is not mentioned, indicates that suspicions about Le Scouarnec enter “contradiction with the necessary moral conditions” to be a surgeon, but no sanctions are not recommended.

On the other hand, it seems to imply that the Minister of Health must intervene directly informing the National College of Physicians of the past sentence of Le Scouarnec. Twelve days later, the Minister of Health is replaced in a government remodeling. Apparently, There was never any complaint with the National College of Doctors And Le Scouarnec was never sanctioned.

It is not clear what discovered the investigation of the Regional Hospitals Agency, but this led to the closure of maternity and the Quimperlé Surgery Unit in June 2007. A decade later, accusations would arise that Le Scouarnec violated or sexually assaulted more than 30 children in this hospital, including four in a single month before closing.

The surgeon left Quimperlé and worked briefly in another city in the region called Pontivy. But someone called the clinic to inform about the doctor’s past and the director reduced his contract to a week, according to the researchers.

In June 2008, Le Scouarnec moved from Brittany to another area of ​​southwest France and found a job at the Jonzac Hospital. The surgeon informed the director that he was being investigated, but the person in charge ignored. The man worked in Jonzac until his retirement in 2017, when the accusations against him ended up coming to light.

Frédéric Benoist, a lawyer of the La Voix de la Voix Protection Association of L’E Enfant, estimates that the fact that it was never forbidden to exercise Le Scouarnec is a “Collective failure”. The Association filed a complaint in this regard and the Bretona City Prosecutor’s Office of Lorient indicated that an investigation has open for not having prevented crimes against the integrity of people.