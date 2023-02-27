The victims of the largest attack in Europe appeared on Saturday at the Ermua indictment to try to keep the cause of the trains alive one year after it cannot be prosecuted
The Association of Victims of 11-M, one of the two large groups that group the victims of the jihadist attacks of 2004, appeared this Saturday as popular accusation in the summary for the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco. Never before until today have victims of Salafi terrorism asked to be part of a process against ETA
#Victims #11M #avoid #prescription #killing #doctrine #Miguel #Ángel #Blanco
Leave a Reply