“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the latest hit series from Netflix. In its 10 episodes, it showed us the crimes of the serial killer and the drama of his victims, breaking records and becoming the most watched program in the popularity ranking.

Now that we are close to Halloween, several followers of the show are choosing to dress up as the psychopath for fashion. However, this decision has not gone down well with the netizen community, much less with the families of the victims.

"I don't see how they can use our names and post stuff like that," Tony Hughes' mother said of the series.

In conversation with TMZ, Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hughes, a victim of the serial killer, condemned the popularity and romanticization of Jeffrey Dahmer after the success of the series on Netflix: “I don’t understand how they can do that. It’s pure evil.”

The controversy in networks was so great that eBay decided to remove all the psychopath’s costumes from its catalog. A spokesperson explained that the company has policies that prohibit items that glorify hate, violence and criminal activity.

What is the series “Dahmer” about?

The Jeffrey Dahmer series has a total of 10 episodes.

The story of the ‘Milwaukee Monster’ is told from the perspective of the victims and police incompetence. The latter allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multi-year killing spree.