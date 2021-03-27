Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Every day, the number of victims of electronic fraud increases, and the majority of them are quick get rich seekers, and who fall easy prey for fraudsters who own their tools in the digital world, where these fraudsters flirt with the instincts of greed and search for rewards and money with a not a few who go to the trap of their own free will, and do not wake up until after it’s too late.

In light of the rapid spread of technological technologies and modern means of communication that have many forms and patterns, which have made a qualitative leap in the process of communication and communication between the various segments at home and abroad, fake accounts abound that their owners carry out technical and information practices with the intention of committing different types of cybercrime.

Electronic fraud is a cross-border crime, which can be expected by any individual as a victim of various exploitation operations to achieve material gains, and some may reach the thresholds of the judiciary, and this phenomenon calls for quick solutions to avoid the risks resulting in this framework, so the UAE has enacted laws to achieve the safe use of various programs and preserve on the society.

Rashid Al-Salhadi

Al-Ittihad surveyed the opinions of specialists and community members regarding cybercrime. Colonel Dr. Rashid Muhammad Al Salhadi, Director of the Community Police Department at the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, warned of electronic fraud that takes multiple methods from the category of weak-minded people who exploit the sympathy of others through deception, lies and fraud. Raising money for the needy and needy families, by the method of marriage and childbearing, by the method of winning fake gifts, and others through social networking sites.

He added: The victims who usually fall into such crimes, the first reason is their curiosity and their attachment to knowing the unknown and their belief in the truth of these matters, as they are exploited by criminals who have practiced these deceptive methods, as they penetrate the privacy of the victims, and then blackmail them and seize their money with delusion and deception.

Wasting money

Al-Salhadi called on citizens and residents not to resort to such methods that expose their lives and money to loss and danger, and not to be led by anyone through virtual reality, especially since they are anonymous, and they lack credibility and truth, and their goal is clear and known, and everyone must be fully aware of the need to be aware of Caution and caution, and to report all those who abuse these criminal methods punishable by law with an iron hand and firmly, in order to protect the citizen and society.

He also called on parents to pay close attention to their children, especially children who are unaware of the dangers of these crimes, in which they are easily victims due to their lack of knowledge and awareness of them, and the severe harm they cause to them, those around them and their society.

He added: Attention must be focused on them by watching them and their friends who may be a reason to drag them towards these crimes, intentionally or unintentionally, and they must be followed up well regarding their access to websites and with whom they speak, and to take a style of dialogue and discussion with them, not the intensity, violence or intimidation, as well. Observing the games that they enter, as some electronic games are a gateway to incurring crimes that have no consequences.

Awareness efforts

Al-Salhadi explained about the administration’s efforts to raise awareness in this regard, which targets all segments of society, including school students, parents, and government and private agencies at the level of the emirate, by organizing lectures “remotely”, in line with the developments that accompanied the spread of the new Corona virus. Covid-19 ».

He referred to the preparation of an awareness campaign entitled “The dangers of hacking into social networking sites” and the “ID card protection” campaign, and the accompanying electronic awareness “an awareness poster in several languages“ Arabic, English and Urdu ”on social media sites affiliated with Ras Al Khaimah Police, and all visual, audio and readable media. .

He revealed that the number of lectures amounted to about 80 lectures, including 74 lectures directed to school students, and 6 to parents, of which about 10579 beneficiaries, including 9673 beneficiaries from school students, and 906 beneficiaries from parents, while the number of lectures in 2021 during the first quarter amounted to about 35 A lecture, which benefited about 4418 beneficiaries.

He continued: Among those notable lectures, “How to remain digitally safe,” about 120 beneficiaries benefited, the “How to protect your child digitally” lecture, from which 80 beneficiaries benefited, and other lectures entitled “Cybercrime”, “Cyberbullying” and “Electronic Censorship.” , “Electronic Safety,” and “The Pros and Cons of Electronics.”

Alia Al Shamsi

Emotional abuse

Alia Ibrahim Al-Shamsi mentioned that some of these websites and accounts exploit the ignorance of some of the cybercrimes and issues that may occur and the consequent disastrous consequences for individuals and society by exploiting the emotional aspect, whether in providing humanitarian services represented in collecting donations for a humanitarian case or delusing others. Winning the prize with a request to send personal data, or by promoting products through untrusted accounts and hacking personal data, and other methods.

She indicated that no source of those accounts or messages that arrive should be trusted unless their source is identified, as excess trust can leave a disaster for a person after his exploitation, whether by requesting sending money or withdrawing loans from bank accounts, or working on Threatening the victim with inappropriate matters, and other stories circulating in various aspects of electronic cases.

Salem Elkit

Risks and losses

For his part, Lawyer Salem Al-Kait said: Information technology crimes or what is called by other synonyms such as computer and Internet crimes, “Cyber ​​Crimes” are criminal phenomena that ring alarm bells to alert our society to the extent of the risks and losses that can result from them, especially as they are smart crimes. It arises and takes place in an electronic environment, or, to be more precise, digital.

He stated that these crimes are committed by high-intelligence people who possess the tools of technical knowledge, which causes losses to society as a whole at the economic, social, cultural and security levels. Cybercrime is similar to the traditional crime at the parties to the crime of a criminal with a motive for committing the crime and a victim who may be a natural person or a legal person and a tool And the location of the crime.

He added: And here lies the real difference between the type of crime. In cybercrime, the tool is of high technology, and also the location of the crime to which the perpetrator’s transfer does not require a physical transfer, but in many of these crimes, the crime is carried out “remotely” using lines and communication networks between The perpetrator and the location of the crime.

Salem Al-Kit said: Cybercrime may threaten the security, economy and financial integrity of the state, the most prominent examples being hacking, piracy and illegal trade (such as drug trafficking), and other cross-border crimes, and cybercrime can threaten families and destroy them in their entirety by violating the privacy of others when it is done. The use of confidential information or pictures of spouses and their intentionally illegally spreading them. This can also affect and contribute to family disintegration, even unintentionally, by searching husbands on the phones of their life partners without their knowledge and vice versa, as the law considers it a criminal behavior that ends up before a judge In the courts, on charges of violating the privacy of others, and the issuance of a prison sentence and a fine.

Deterrent laws

Al-Kait stated that thanks to the wise leadership, its directives and its constant concern for the safety of the state and the security of individuals, whether citizens or expatriates, the Emirati legislator enacted a set of deterrent laws for everyone who would be tempted to use information technology means on the bad side, and he issued Federal Law No. Combating information technology crimes and Federal Law No. 12 of 2016 to amend Decree by Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 in the matter of combating information technology crimes, including deterrent penalties up to 25 years imprisonment and a fine of four million dirhams while placing the perpetrator under electronic surveillance And prevent him from using any means of information technology.

He stressed that the means of information technology is a double-edged sword that may benefit the owner if it is properly used and exploited, and that its consequences could be dire for those who used it on its bad side.

Ahmed Saeed Mansour

Research and investigation

In addition, the number of reports dealt with the cybercrime branch of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police reached 643 during the past year, and those reports from various segments of society were represented in cases of fraud, electronic fraud, threats and extortion, and others that the necessary procedures were followed. To protect society.

Brigadier General Ahmed Saeed Mansour, Acting Director General of Police Operations, said: The Cybercrime Branch received during the past year 643 reports from various segments and individuals of society, which were represented in many cases, including: fraud, electronic fraud, threats, electronic extortion, hacking of bank accounts, social networking sites and crimes E-Commerce.

He mentioned that one of the most important procedures that the police follow during dealing with these cases and reports is the electronic search and investigation of the data of account holders and websites, in cooperation and coordination with several other bodies, including the Public Prosecution and the Communications Regulatory Authority.

Coordinate

Brigadier General Ahmed Saeed Mansour, Acting Director General of Police Operations, added: Coordination is also done with banks, government departments and private entities in order to reach those involved in these cases and work to follow the necessary procedures against them, directing a set of advice and guidelines that educate members of society to avoid falling into these issues. Including beware of fraudulent calls and social media messages that include winning financial prizes and distrusting anyone with whom you do not have personal knowledge on social media sites, and not giving him any personal information that could make you a victim of electronic blackmail. And he called for the need to ensure the presence of the lock and the validity of the page link in the event that you receive messages stating that you have outstanding bills, and not to use the same password for your accounts on social networking sites and to contact companies directly regarding suspicious requests, and not to provide personal information via phone or e-mail unless you are Sure of the person. He added: Never open attachments in spam emails, use virus software, and keep it up to date, and parents must identify their children in case they are subjected to harassment on social networks.

Fouad Al Bastaki

Fraudulent methods

For their part, members of the community stressed the importance of intensifying awareness of fraudulent methods that put some people under threat of cybercrime, and Fouad Al-Bastaki said: Technological and digital technologies have become what most members of society, and of all its segments, spend long time browsing their content and communicating with each other through accounts for various matters.

And he continued: Some may resort to exploiting followers in various smart ways, such as promoting fake goods, inspiring them to win prizes or publishing their photos, and other stories that we constantly listen to, which requires comprehensive awareness for all.

He pointed out that the crimes related to modern electronic technologies must be made aware of all sectors of society in order not to fall under the penalty of law, as some of those who are hidden behind these fake accounts may turn towards the exploitation of individuals to achieve personal interests, mostly for material profit, which are regulated tightly. And thoughtful by experienced people.

Competent authorities

Abdul Rahman Ali Majdad stressed the importance for the competent authorities to join hands in this awareness role, represented by the police, judicial and media authorities, in addition to the lawyers, to clarify the penalties and the laws resulting from that, which must educate members of society, starting from the category of children who are the most lacking in awareness and knowledge to adults, because these Crimes are not limited to a specific category, but rather fall into them all.

He mentioned that the cases of cybercrime are numerous, and have become sweeping all websites and modern means of communication, whether by phone, e-mail, social networking sites, and others that have become a concern for most segments of society, through which individuals spend prolonged time browsing, entering into accounts, and receiving messages. Share and interact with their content.

Cyber ​​crime

Lawyer Salem Al-Kait said that cybercrime may threaten the entity and privacy of individuals through defamation and defamation using private or related information related to delinquency or crime and publishing it with intent to offend, or by illegally obtaining their electronic identity, such as e-mail, and their password and extending to reach Electronic identity impersonation, and the removal of important photos and files from the victim’s device to threaten him and submit him to orders. Subscription theft is also considered a crime against individuals.

The seizure of a loan of 180 thousand dirhams

A report was received about an unknown person sending a message on social media and deluding the victim after contacting her that she had won a financial prize and asked her for her bank data and the password opt-in. After taking the secret number, the person extracted a loan of 180,000 dirhams, and it was seized.

Electronic blackmail

A report came in by one of the people stating that an unknown person had added him on a social media site, and he spoke to him impersonating a girl, and after he had gained his confidence, he asked him to add him on another social networking site, and tricked him into opening the camera to ask him to do the same to be He was seduced and filmed in immoral conditions, and he was surprised that he saved the video, asking him to pay large sums of money in installments in exchange for not publishing the video.

Data refresh trick

A report was received about an unknown person defrauding and defrauding the victim, as she received a message by e-mail that she must update the site data of one of the ministries and accordingly, she wrote the data of the sender e-mail, but minutes later she received a text message stating that an amount and the capacity of «47590 »One dirham from her current account to her savings account, then she received another text message that the amount had been transferred to another person’s account.