The Russian Ministry of Defense and two companies have been recognized as victims in the case of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge

The Russian Ministry of Defense, two companies, and citizens have been recognized as victims in the case of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. This was reported by RIA Novosti citing court documents.

OOO Profit Rail, OOO Ural Logistics, the Ministry of Defense and five other people demand compensation for property damage and moral damage from 12 defendants. It is noted that the said individuals and organizations are recognized as civil plaintiffs in the criminal case. The amount of the claims is not specified.

The first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge occurred on October 8, 2022. Then, a truck exploded on the bridge, seven fuel tanks of a train caught fire, and two car spans collapsed.