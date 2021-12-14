Victims of an assailant who struck Schiedam and Vlaardingen years ago have been confronted by the police with a lifelike copy of the traceless man. ,,What an asshole.”











The victims told Tuesday evening in Investigation Requested about the confrontation. The program focused extensively on the unsolved abuse case, which made headlines again last week when the police released a hologram of the suspect.

The women – teenagers aged 15 and 13 at the time – were allegedly abused by the same man 11 years ago. He followed them by bicycle, after which he struck in a cellar box. A third woman who spoke on Tuesday evening told how she managed to escape after throwing a bicycle at the man.

‘I recognize his slippers’

The three have come face to face with the hologram, because it is good for processing the events. They reacted differently to the suspect’s sight Investigation Requested to see.

So one of them started to cry. “What an asshole,” she said. “How could you do such a thing?” Another told that he felt strong: now that she is an adult, he can’t make her anymore. The third said he particularly liked the striking slippers. “I recognize it first, because I always looked at the ground.”

For all women, the impact of the events has been enormous. One of them said the man threatened her with a knife in the basement. “I thought I was going to die. I was so scared. I had no choice. When I got home, I grabbed my stuffed animal and hid in the bathroom. I was broken, damaged. I’m still scared to meet him.”

Police: don’t be afraid we’ll stop the wrong one

The police urged viewers on Tuesday evening to pass on tips and not to be afraid that the wrong person will be arrested. This is because the criminal investigation department has the DNA of the perpetrator and can therefore easily determine whether they have the right person in mind.

It concerns a light-skinned man, who must be between 46 and 56 years old. Eleven years ago, he stood out because of his loafers, belly and remarkably high-pitched voice.



