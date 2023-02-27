Brazil.- Brazilian authorities have risen to 59 total victims who have left the affected by the torrential rains that have hit various regions of the country during the last week.

Although the total number of effects caused by the series of floods, landslides and other collateral effects of water is unknown. Authorities have reported that the victims have not been able to be identified and it was specified that the group identified 19 men, 17 women and 18 minors.

The count given by authorities indicates that at the moment at least 4,000 people have been displaced and some 2,000 have lost their homes, since last week there fell a rain of more than 680 millimeters in the town of San Sebastían.

Almost at the end of the search for the disappeared, authorities have indicated that the priority now will be to attend to the families of the victims and to give attention to the more than 2,000 people who have lost their homes.

In relation to it, the Government of Sao Paulo reported that the extension of the General Registration and Driver’s License fees will be guaranteed for all those who lost their documentation due to the rains in the cities of the Coast.

For his part he state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas announced the creation of a state department to closely monitor the reconstruction of Sao Sebastiao. In addition, he reported that the families that were in a school set up as a refuge have already been evicted and transferred to a hotel so that the academic unit can resume its activities.