Mexico.- Bryan LeBaron and other activists today filed a complaint before the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) against Genaro García Luna for the crime of treasonfor having placed entire territories of the country in the hands of organized crime and generating violence that exceeded the authorities.

Accompanied by Marcela de Jesús Natalia, an indigenous broadcaster who suffered an attack, and Manuel Ramírez Valdovinos, who was imprisoned for the homicide of a person who is still alive, the complainants asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to attend to the claim of crime victims.

“The Penal Code says it, it talks about what is recognized, that García Luna helped put organized crime people into the institutions and also (to) possess national territory, that by the Code is considered treason and that is what the complaint is about. We want it to be investigated and they start purging the system to get these corrupt out,” Bryan LeBarón said.

“And I ask the President, look, we are on the same page, that the President is supposed to want to combat the corruption of García Luna and his accomplices and to help the victims who suffered and that is why we are here, please asking the President to look at this case, to help us press for freedom and to recognize the injustice they have suffered.”

“And we the victims have started, we are giving it to you, Mr. President, in your hands, we the victims, the lawyers for the victims, have done the job, here it is, help us a little, we are supposed to be on the same page, fight corruption and defending the victims. That’s why we’re here.”

activists too demanded justice in cases that were in charge of García Luna and in which due process was violated.

They pointed out the case of an alleged setup in the case of 11 people arrested in 2006 in Tláhuac by elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency, whom they accused of belonging to the gang of “The Mohameds“.

Last year, the activists denounced that the defendants were actually detained at different points in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, tortured, and taken to the Tláhuac building, to simulate the arrests and release of a victim before the cameras.

Another claimed case is that of 14 indigenous Otomi prisoners in the South Prisonone of them Margarito Garcia Castroarrested in 2005 by the AFI for kidnapping, who did not have translators after their capture and have denounced having been subjected to torture.

“We are here to ask our President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to tell him to turn to see the victims, there are 14 indigenous prisoners unjustly, they are from the state of Hidalgo, they speak Otomi. When they fabricated the crimes they did not speak Spanish They didn’t give them translators, they tortured them to plead guilty, that’s unfair,” said María de Jesús Natalia.

“Margarito will leave soon but with a benefit, the other 13 remain unfairly (in jail) Mr. President, help us! We are here!“.

Before noon, the activists withdrew from the FGR headquarters and went to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, where they will request an appointment with the Minister President Norma Piña Hernández to ask him to attend to several of the cases in which they believe that injustices have been committed.

