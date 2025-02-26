A large black poster covers La Vitrina de la Mummy Guanche in the National Archaeological Museum. It seems one of those old funeral reminders, disproportionate, yes, and to which the deceased data is missing. The cartela that informed about those mummified remains of a … Male found in the 18th century in the Barranco de Herques (Tenerife) has been behind that solid cardboard. A laconic message has replaced it: «Remodeling showcase ».

His missing tenant was evicted on Monday of what has been his home since 2015, although he was built specifically for him, to rest in the best conservation conditions. The Guanche was a prominent member of his society and that is why he was mummified. He was also a distinguished resident of the museum and as such he showed the public with special care that his temperature or relative humidity would not be altered.

THE STAKENCED MUMAS VITRINE now covered



Guillermo Navarro





Following the museum guidelines regarding mummies and the instructions of the conservatives, he had an open window to visitors in a discreet place in room 16 dedicated to Canarian archeology, under dim light and between panels and informative videos. There, any interested party could know the context in which it was found and its subsequent history: which was discovered around 1764 and, due to its exceptional state, sent to King Carlos III, destined for the Curiosities Cabinet of the National Library.

In the journey of his exhumed life – which took him to the National Museum of Anthropology before his landing in the Man a decade ago – he must have lost the goat or sheep skins that covered him. But still naked, “nobody ever complained that he was exposed without dignity,” says museum sources that prefer to remain anonymous.

Argical burial at cista



Guillermo Navarro





Now, a ‘letter of commitment for the ethical treatment of human remains’ adopted by state museums has condemned the exile of warehouses to this mummified male. He is the only victim, until now, of the purge of human remains of the showcases initiated from the Ministry of Culture that Ernest Urtasun commands.

Authentic bones

The new policy of “respect and dignity” affects mummified people, but also bones, soft tissues or objects with elements from human remains. And others exposed in the MAN did not undertake the road to the stores on Monday. Although on the ground floor there are replicas of prehistoric bones in the showcases, they are also shown two argical burials, In a cista and in a jar, under the recreation of a house in room 9. And in this case, it is not about any reproduction. “Bone remains are authentic,” confirm in the museum.

Nespamedu mummy in the man



Guillermo Navarro





As are also those of Nespamedu, the priest of Imhotep el Grande and doctor del Pharaoh, whose mummy is shown in the last room of Egypt, the one dedicated to the funeral world. In photographs and poster, it tells how the computerized tomography that was performed at the Quirónsalud clinic in 2017 allowed to discover the ornaments and amulets inside and rebuild how his face could be.

The forced question scares our guide, which ensures that, for the moment, there is no order to withdraw these mummified remains. Nor is it contemplated to collect those of his roommate, who was also investigated with non -invasive techniques along with a third Egyptian mummy and Guanche herself. In the gloom that recreates the depths of the tombs, between sarcophagi and canopos vessels, it is difficult to imagine how this space of the museum would be without such illustrious residents. Would the National Museum of Egyptian civilization make a similar decision with your Gallery of the Royal Mummies?

Egyptian mummy in the man



Guillermo Navarro





In addition to these debates, we abandon the MAN to go to the Museum of America. We climb to the last floor. In the background, in the Quimbaya Treasury Room we find the same black poster of the Mummy from the Guanche. With identical message: “Stock in remodeling.”

From it the Peruvian mummy of Paracas contemplated until Monday the exceptional statuettes of pre -Columbian gold chieftains. Only his head was visible, between fabrics, animal hairs and plant fibers, but was removed like the other Peruvian funeral bundle that occupied the showcase in front. The room of this area dedicated to funeral rituals there is no more human presence today than that of the occasional visitor isolated.

Who travels the museum for the first time or repairs the absences. An unnoticed pass, as the funeral fardo shared the exhibitor with other objects that have been redistributed in his absence. And perhaps he believes that this showcase in remodeling needed some arrangement. Nothing is further.

His former occupants “have been taken to the stores, along with the rest of the mummies,” reports a vigilant, who suspects that they will not be exhibited again. They will only be accessible to technicians, researchers and accredited members of the community or religious community or group. The rest we will have to settle for those ancient drawings of Peruvian mummies of the Malaspina expedition that survive in the showcase next door. Or with seeing them on the web, if they do not remove them too.