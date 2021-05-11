The bells of San Francisco rang for the deceased at 6:47 p.m. Time froze in Lorca on the tenth anniversary of the May 2011 earthquakes. For a moment, mourning returned to the city, which turned into the I remember the nine who died from the tragedy. They were this Tuesday the central nucleus of the institutional act with which the City Council wanted to underline the history of overcoming the city after the catastrophe and consecrate public recognition to the heroes who helped Lorca to rise from the rubble.

The Plaza de España hosted the memorial, which began at 7:00 p.m. to the sounds of the hymns of Spain and Lorca, performed by the Municipal Music Band. They were present relatives of the deceased, injured, personnel of the State Security Forces and Bodies, health workers, members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), firefighters, ambulance drivers, Emergency and Civil Protection personnel, of the Red Cross, architects and engineers.

On the stage installed in front of the Town Hall, they the regional president, Fernando López Miras; the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and the Mayor, Diego José Mateos, accompanied by the entire municipal Corporation. The former mayor Francisco Jódar, who held the baton during the first seven years of reconstruction, occupied a prominent place among the 150 guests present at the event.

In memory of those who are no longer there, nine children born in 2011, who study at the Pérez de Hita school located in the La Viña neighborhood, the ‘ground zero’ of earthquakes, they placed candles in a metallic structure installed in front of the stage. Meanwhile, the saxophone ensemble of the Narciso Yepes Music Conservatory performed Mozart’s ‘Ave Verum’. The children read moving speeches on the renewal of the city after the earthquakes and became a symbol of hope for the future of Lorca.

Nine children born in the year of the earthquakes laid candles in memory of those who lost their lives



There was also a wreath in which relatives of the victims, all those invited to the event and the authorities participated. They placed a white and a red rose next to the candles as a sign of respect.

They did not miss the tribute Secretary of State for Defense, Esperanza Casteleiro, and the Chief of the Military Emergency Unit, Lieutenant General Luis Manuel Martínez Meijide, as well as the Government delegate in Murcia, José Vélez, and the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, politicians such as Diego Conesa, from the PSOE, and José Ángel Antelo, from Vox, as well as the bishop, José Manuel Lorca Planes. Political leaders who held important positions during the reconstruction of the city were also present at the commemorative ceremony, such as former President Ramón Luis Valcárcel, former Government delegate Rafael González Tovar, and former councilors who were part of the Corporation that May 11 .

Jódar: «We were not alone»



The former mayor Francisco Jódar he emotionally recalled the “chaos and devastation” and the lives lost in the earthquakes. He highlighted the “long and winding road of reconstruction” that he had to live in which “we were not alone.” A decade later “we have been putting aside pain and opening spaces for hope and illusion, looking for a better city.” For Jódar, the list of thanks is “endless.” He highlighted the determined work of the Government of Spain for the recovery, of the regional governments that “have turned to Lorca” and thanked the solidarity of all the municipalities of the Region that “have lost investments so that money could come here.”

Family members, the injured and representatives of civil society participated with a wreath



The ex-mayor affirmed that “the inhabitants of Lorca have been the true protagonists of this part of our history and I doubt that there has been a mayor who has been able to feel as proud of his town as I was at that time.”

Jódar was praised by the current councilor, who recognized the “outstanding work he did in those hard, intense, exhausting and endless days.” He added that “the integrity that accompanied his actions and decisions was the cornerstone that served to prevent the soul of our city from falling apart and to lay the first foundations to begin the task of rebuilding a city that was injured.”

Mateos began his speech with a committed memory of the victims and told their families that “your pain is our pain.” The people, entities and groups that altruistically offered their help from the first moments were conveyed by the “eternal gratitude of the people of Lorca. You proved to have a huge heart and we cannot forget your outstanding human stature ».

THE PHRASES Margarita Robles. Defense Minister «You give us strength, hope and enthusiasm to the rest of the Spanish, you have been an example. Ten years ago Lorca we all went » Fernando López Miras. President of Murcia “Lorca is a better city but it has a wound that can never be cured, that of the nine people who lost their lives” Diego José Mateos. Mayor «We Lorca show you our respect and affection and we share your pain, which is also our pain» Francisco Jódar. Former mayor “I doubt that there was a mayor who could have felt as proud of his people as I was at that time”

Mateos also recognized all the public representatives of the different administrations, of one political sign or another, who, from the responsibility of the government or from the opposition, contributed to the reconstruction of the city and to promote the social and economic recovery “that continues today.”

The President López Miras said that «Lorca is now a better city but it has a wound that it will never be able to heal, that of the nine people who lost their lives. He added that “it will be a moral obligation of those who run the City Council and the Region of Murcia to always remember them.”

He assured that “we Lorca were protagonists of solidarity and generosity, we were all one, the goal was to help” after the earthquakes. “All of society turned to Lorca and that example has accompanied us until now,” he said.

López Miras recalled that all the institutions, from the Crown to the smallest City Council, turned to the city from the minutes following the tragedy. The president said that “Lorca went ahead not to be the same as before but to be better” and affirmed that the city has become a “world example, a benchmark for reconstruction that is studied on all continents.” The regional chief executive pointed out that to reach the final stretch of reconstruction “the difficulties have been many” and stressed that the unity of Lorca society has been key in this process. That is why he stressed the importance “of uniting ourselves in the memory of those who died and in sincere gratitude to all those who have devoted themselves to Lorca, for our people and those who still do” and gave “thanks from the heart, as a Lorca and as president ”to all the heroes of the earthquakes.

Strength and hope



The Defense Minister said that “Lorca gives us strength, hope and enthusiasm” to the rest of the Spaniards for whom the Lorca are “an example.” He praised the role of the members of the Emergency Military Unit and the State Security Forces who “have felt and continue to feel so close to Lorca” because ten years ago “Lorca was all of us.”

Robles assured that “the suffering of that time, your courage and bravery have served many people to know that from pain and also from illusion a better world can be built.” Addressing the children who participated in the event, he stated that they should feel “proud” because “you were born at a very difficult time but you are the future, the best this country has.” He added that “we put a lot of hope because we have the heart to suffer with those who suffer and to be better every day and help everyone.”