Lopez Obrador is a master at victimization as a defensive political tool. When he feels threatened, he always juggles rhetorically in order to become the person affected, whether through someone else’s fault or fortuitous cause. And, you have to admit, it turns out very well.

It’s an old tactic AMLO. When videos came to light in 2004 showing his collaborators receiving money from a contractor in Mexico City, the then head of the capital’s government victimized himself by alleging the existence of a conspiracy against him. Of course, his adversaries used these videos to affect him. Such is politics. He knows it very well. Throughout his history, López Obrador has used the mistakes of the Zedillo, Fox, Calderón and Peña governments to his advantage. Opponents of lopezobradorism have done the same when adverse situations occur.

But AMLO always defends himself by victimizing himself. He becomes the center of the story. If someone tries to assassinate Ciro Gómez Leyva, it is because he wants to affect the government of López Obrador. If Guillermo Sheridan finds that the President’s favorite Supreme Court minister, Yasmín Esquivel, plagiarized his bachelor’s thesis, it is because they intend to harm him. If there are a series of accidents in the capital’s Metro, it is because dark forces are sabotaging it in order to harm his favorite candidate.

In all cases there is only one victim of what is happening: his name is Andrés Manuel and his last name is López Obrador.

Really?

Take these three events that I have mentioned.

In the case of Ciro, the very first victim is the one they wanted to kill and saved his life thanks to the armor of his truck. The scare is not taken away by anyone. Besides, he now has to live surrounded by bodyguards.

However, the President launched his favorite tactic, victimization, to justify the attack against one of the main journalists in the very capital of the country.

We still don’t know who the masterminds of the crime were. But of course the opposition is using this issue as an example of the violence that this government has been unable to resolve. Of course they want to affect AMLO. He would have done the same as an opponent if this attack had occurred in Peña’s time.

In the case of Yasmín Esquivel there is no longer any doubt: according to the UNAM, she did plagiarize her undergraduate thesis. However, the President insists that it is pure “politicking” by his adversaries to harm him.

Let’s see, of course the opposition is going to use this matter in order to affect AMLO who put Esquivel on the Court and tried to make her President of this body. He would have done the same if a plagiarizing minister proposed by Calderón had appeared. But, from there to the fact that the victim of this farce is AMLO, there is a huge difference. It’s like video scandals. They showed that some of his collaborators were corrupt. About that there was no doubt. Well now it turns out that his minister friend is also corrupt.

Finally there is the Metro. For years, before López Obrador became president and Claudia Sheinbaum became head of government in the capital, there has been a insistence on a maintenance deficit for this transportation system. Many have warned that the day would come when accidents would happen. In addition to the bad construction of Line 12 that was done during the management of Marcelo Ebrard.

Well, the prognosis came true in this six-year term. Incidents in the Metro are daily. From some insignificant ones, to those that have generated deaths and injuries.

Instead of acknowledging the problem, the governments of AMLO and Sheinbaum have once again resorted to victimization. It turns out that these “accidents” are to affect them politically. Even media close to the 4T, such as La Jornada, have characterized them as sabotage. Damages designed and carried out in order to damage the image of the President and his favorite presidential candidate. Now it turns out that they, and not the affected users among those who are dead and injured, are the victims.

Victimization as a tactic has gone so far as to send 6,000 National Guard soldiers to monitor the Metro. I assume they want to find the suspected saboteurs. Let’s see if they find them, real or fictitious. Meanwhile, the opposition to the lopezobradorismo will use the frequent accidents in the Metro to criticize them. More was missing. Such are democracies. Or what do you think? That only they can politically capitalize on the mistakes of a government?

Twitter: @leozuckermann