The images of the ruined roll bar posted on Twitter by the official Mercedes account, the words of Toto Wolff to underline the concept of a tactical foul by Max Verstappen: hot after the contact between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Monza the team of Brackley reacted pointing out the ‘wrongs’ suffered following a collision for which the Dutch driver was found mainly guilty – hence the three penalty positions to be served on the starting grid of the Russian Grand Prix – a contact in which Lewis Hamilton also has a part of responsibility according to the point of view of Max Verstappen who did not have the necessary space to complete the chicane and thus ended up hitting the curb and consequently Hamilton’s car.

The Dutch driver was also criticized for not being sure of the conditions of the seven-time world champion, a note to which the Red Bull driver replied as follows: “When I turned around to see how he was doing, I saw him trying to get out of the gravel in reverse. So he was fine “. Helmut Marko immediately criticized thevictim attitude hired by Mercedes, Hamilton and Toto Wolff following the accident. “It is foolish to think that Verstappen did it on purpose, they are exaggerating and dramatizing the episode”, the thesis of the head of the Red Bull youth program.

An opinion also shared by Ralf Schumacher: “Let’s just say it’s a bit strange hearing about an injured pilot with neck pain when the next day he gets on a plane to fly to New York for a fashion event – the words of Ralf Schumacher – Toto Wolff is always ready to race in defense of his driver. For every criticism or note that is addressed to Hamilton, he is ready with the phrase ‘there is no such thing as a seven-time world champion’ “, the words of the former pilot joined by the German newspaper Sport1.