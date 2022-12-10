This year, a quarter more people have reported to Victim Support Netherlands after transgressive behavior or sexual violence, the organization said on Saturday know. In total, there are more than 10,000 reports. Especially the revelations around The Voice of Holland seem to play a role in this.

The organization sees a major influence in the figures from the revelations made in the past year in the field of transgressive behaviour. In the period after the ANGRYepisode left The Voice of Holland, in which several employees were accused of sexual misconduct, the number of reports increased by 56 percent. In the online peer groups that the organization manages, the number of members and co-readers doubled in the past year.

According to Jiska Dijk, psychosocial adviser at Victim Support Netherlands, the revelations have sought to lower the threshold for victims to report. “Due to the media attention, there are roughly two groups of victims who have now reported to us more often. Victims who had to deal with sexual violence in the past and who are now (again) seeking help. And a group that, because of the attention, realizes for the first time that they too are victims, now or in the past.”

Also the Sexual Violence Center (CSG) received more reports last year than before, a record number even. Chairman Iva Bicanic told the ANP in November that she did not think that the number of victims had increased, but that the increase can largely be explained by awareness.