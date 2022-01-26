Mexico City.- The name of Alfredo Adame became a trend on social networks on the afternoon of this Tuesday, after some users shared a video where the television host appears fighting with a couple who allegedly tried to rob it.

After the viralization of the video, Alfredo Adame assured that the couple tried to steal a cell phone and a jewel that he was carrying during the altercation.

“I had a space of about eight meters on a blade and I got in, then this guy started insulting me and waving, then he passed me and threw the car at me; I got in the middle of the lane and got out, hit him on the driver’s window and I realized that he had the insurance up, I opened it and I did hit him like five times, “said Adame in an interview.

Read more: Witnesses affirm that Alfredo Adame was ARMED before receiving a beating in CDMX

After starting the confrontation, the woman who was on board the car got out to hit the Former candidate for Federal Deputy of Progressive Social Networks (RSP) and, according to his version, this was the moment when a piece of jewelry and his mobile phone were taken from him.

“The woman came around my neck and I said, ‘why around my neck?’ and later I picked up the pendant from the ground, but it did not have the chain”.

The actor and driver He affirms that at no time did he return one of the many blows that the woman threw at him and that he only limited himself to stopping him, but he was attacked by the couple at the same time.

“Suddenly someone who passed by tells me: ‘they are stealing your cell phone and I saw that the guy was inside my car, I got in through the window and my phone was gone and then I saw that he had passed it to the woman, That’s why I put my arm around her and chased her… I finally took it off her,” he said.

Adame mentioned that his lawyer recommended that he sue those involved in the fight, but he considers not doing so to avoid cumbersome procedures that do not guarantee justice.

“I could identify them because there are the videos where you can see that they get into my car and attack me,” he said.

Adame controversies

The actor and host of Televisa has given much to talk about in recent years due to the controversies he generates instead of the work he does. Proof of this are the controversial statements he made against who was his set partner on the TODAY program, Andrea Legarreta.

Without forgetting that in April of last year Alfredo Adame starred in a video where he appears insulted at a driver who yelled at him while he was making political propaganda for the 2021 elections.

In the same way, he threatened to hit Carlos Trejo, who called him a “coward” for hitting a woman. Faced with these accusations, Adame assures that he has never laid a hand on a woman and discredited the paranormal investigator.

“I have never hit a woman,” Adame said.

Read more: VIDEO. Maluma and Grupo Firme sing Acá entre nos by Vicente Fernández

“What can you expect from an alcoholic, a drug addict? Because that’s who he is and he doesn’t care about me; the same as Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who is the one who leaked the video and I know it, “he added.