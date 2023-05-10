Are the artists who retrieved their works from a villa in Woerden victims? They think so. Their works were hung with a resident, who in their eyes is a fraud. But the Public Prosecution Service is prosecuting them for home robbery. The resident is also claiming compensation.

The 69-year-old Ad was at home in his detached villa on Leidsestraatweg, when the artists there suddenly came back on Liberation Day last year, including paintings and bronze statues. Ad had a gallery at home and the intruders were acquainted with him. They had reported to the police in advance what they were planning, they claim. Ad says he was tied up during the robbery, the artists deny this.

The resident reported the burglary. Images taken by a camera on the facade of the house on Leidsestraatweg show that two men entered the detached villa at two different times on Liberation Day last year. Screaming can also be heard. Where that comes from is unclear.

Four tons

After an investigation by the police, the Public Prosecution Service will now prosecute the burglars, a spokesperson said when asked. In this case, the Public Prosecution Service does not see them as victims, but the occupant of the villa. It is not yet known when the suspects will appear.

One of the works of art that was taken from Ad’s home during the ‘raid’. © AD



Even for ‘victim’ Ad himself, the burglary on May 5, a year later, has not yet been completed. He is claiming compensation of allegedly four hundred thousand euros from his intruders through civil proceedings before the court in Arnhem; the value of the works of art that were stolen from his house during the burglary. The hearing in which this claim will be heard is next Wednesday.

Master con artist

The artists took the law into their own hands on Liberation Day 2022, because they were afraid they would not get their belongings back. In their eyes, Ad is a master con artist. One of the artists accuses De Woerdenaar of forgery.

Shortly after the robbery, this artist suddenly found a contract in his mailbox, dated August 2019. It would state that the copyrights of all works of art that the artist creates belong to Ad.

The artist says he has never seen this contract before. He suspects that Ad stole his company stamp to put a stamp under the contract and that the inhabitant of Woerde has forged his signature. The man has reported fraud to the police.

The truth

He's not alone; several victims have reported fraud and fraud against Ad. De Woerdenaar has a lot of enemies, as has been shown by extensive research of the AD. The victims, most of whom wish to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, claim he has swindled them out of millions in recent years. Ad in turn denies all allegations. "I have done nothing wrong."

It is still unclear whether the Woerdenaar himself will eventually be prosecuted. The Public Prosecution Service does not provide any information about this.

The AD conducted extensive research into businessman Ad last year. He appears to have many enemies. Watch the video below in which reporters Femke Rodenburg and René Cazander explain how they proceeded. The text then continues.

One of the defendants who has to appear before the court in Arnhem on Wednesday calls the fact that Ad is now demanding money from him ‘the world turned upside down’. On the other hand, he is happy that he can finally vent to the judge. “Then I and the other defendants can finally prove to the court that Ad has been cheating the case for years.”

Another defendant, who claims to have been scammed by Ad for 7.5 tons, is not afraid that he will still have to pay for the home robbery. "I think we will all tell our story. Then the judge will hear who is telling the truth."

Ad and his lawyer do not want to respond.

Works of art that were removed during the ‘raid’ of Ad’s home. © AD



