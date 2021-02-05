Veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko will take part by video link in the session of the Babushkinsky District Court, where the case of Alexei Navalny (FBK founder, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) about libel. Reported by TASS…

At the same time, the 93-year-old victim put on personal protective equipment, as prescribed by sanitary standards. Navalny appealed to the court with a request to allow Artemenko to take off his mask, since the latter is having difficulty breathing.

“Your Honor, why did you force the veteran to wear a medical mask? It’s hard for him to breathe, he will not live to see the end of the hearing, ”the accused noted, but the court rejected the request, referring to the general sanitary requirements for all.

The meeting began earlier than 5 February. The blogger’s defense was late for the beginning of the process.

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on his Telegram channel and on his Twitter page, in which 93-year-old veteran Ignat Artemenko expressed his civil position in support of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. In addition to him, the video starred designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova. Navalny called its participants corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.

As previously reported, before the start of the hearing, a representative of the British Embassy, ​​as well as cars with license plates of the Polish and French embassies, were noticed at the court.