Four players from the minor divisions of Real Madrid are being investigated by a judge in the Canary Islands (Spain), accused of having spread a sex video with a minor under 16 years of age. The identity of the footballers has not been revealed.

Although the players were initially released, they must appear to testify on November 8 before Court number 3 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.

The events occurred at the beginning of summer in Mogán (Gran Canaria). Although the relationships were consensual, the recording was not, and in addition, it began to circulate through WhatsApp. Subsequently, a second woman also filed a complaint with the Civil Guard for the same reason.

The testimony of one of the victims of the sex video

The second complainant gave an interview to the Spanish newspaper As, in which she reveals details of what happened and insists that it was recorded without her consent.

“The relationships were consensual, let it be clear. What never happened was that the video was recorded and broadcast,” said the young woman, who asked not to reveal her identity.

“It is one thing for me, at a moment, to say that I don’t care if they record me and another to broadcast an intimate video of me and my friend. That is not right. Because? It is a mistake that they have made, they are entirely to blame, because they have recorded and spread it. Nobody is going to make me feel bad for telling me that I let myself be recorded, that I’m a whore or that my friend is there as a minor. She passed and they are to blame. There is no more,” the complainant insisted.

The young woman told, in detail, how the recording occurred. “My two friends and I were invited to spend the day at the Amadores Beach Club. We would arrive around three in the afternoon and everything was going well. They were eating and having a normal vacation routine while we were at the pool in that booth. It’s like it’s a cabin with that pool. Basically, we were in the private pool and the hours went by. They were ordering drinks and everything was going well, everyone was on their own, talking. After a while ‘things’ start to happen. At one point, my minor friend and I entered the space that has curtains and started the typical games of these ages, nonsense. At one point something happens with my friend, which is what is on the news and is also true (consensual relationships). I was with another of the players filtering. A third friend with the other soccer player, that fourth boy who stays outside, in the general pool. They had nothing to do with what happened,” she said.

“At one point, during the events, I observed how one of the boys recorded my friend. First I saw the cell phone and when I looked away I observed how that cell phone was passed to another of the players, as if from one hand to another. It’s true that I don’t know if they were recording at that given moment, but I do know that when we went out after all that happened, the three of us friends talked and we told each other that we thought they had recorded us. While we were talking, one of the footballers, who has been a great support, told us that he was going to tell them off. He insisted to them that recording two people without his consent was not okay. Surely, at the time when the three of us were arguing, they would have shared the video on Instagram, Whatsapp…,” he added.

“From what they have told me, they are going to be kicked off the team. But what I want is for justice to be done, for the measures that have to be taken with the law in hand to be taken.”

Regarding the reasons for having waited so long to report, given that the video was recorded in June, the victim expressed: “In August we found out that that girl’s boyfriend was from the group of one of the players, and he had been taught that video a week or two after all this happened. After June 15, that video was still on some of them’s cell phones. In August we found out, but we couldn’t say anything until September. “My friend and I were traveling.”

The complainant spoke about what she believes could happen in the process. “Honestly, I don’t know for sure what is going to happen. From what they have told me, they are going to be kicked off the team. But what I want is for justice to be done, for the measures to be taken that have to be taken with the law in hand. And that people are aware that it is not something that happens only with footballers but with many people. But these are cases that do not come to light. The only thing I know is that I am waiting for a call from the judge to testify in the Court of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and see how this ends and what these complaints will bring to me.”

