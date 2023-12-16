In Transcarpathia, one of the victims of a grenade explosion at a village council meeting died

One of the victims of a grenade explosion in the Keretskovsky village council of Transcarpathia in Ukraine died in hospital. This was reported by the Ukrainian TV channel “Suspilne” in Telegram-channel.

The deceased was 55 years old and was in critical condition in intensive care.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) brought charges against the deputy of the Keretskovsky village council of the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, Sergei Batrin, who exploded grenades during a meeting. Investigators classify the detonation of three military grenades as an act of terrorism.

As a result of the explosion on December 15, 23 people were injured, including the suspect – 16 men and 7 women aged from 28 to 68 years. They received injuries of varying severity; most were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds.

Earlier it became known that deputy Sergei Batrin regained consciousness. According to Ukrainian media, reinforced security was installed at his room “to avoid reprisals from the relatives of the victims.”