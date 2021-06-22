Getting beaten with all kinds of objects, licking your own blood and signing a contract agreeing to voluntary imprisonment. These are just a few examples of the excesses of violence with which ‘spiritual leader’ Wilri W. (57) would have wanted to ‘purify’ his damaged and traumatized followers. One of the victims told about it extensively during the sixth day of the trial against the Dutchman in Duisburg, Germany.











The term ‘brainwashing’ was central to the testimony of the 37-year-old man from Wesel, about 35 kilometers across the border at Dinxperlo in Gelderland. “I accepted a lot of what he did to me in my path to healing,” the German said of the abuse he said he was a victim of. According to him, they were part of a therapy at the so-called Balance Recovery Life Center of Wilri W.

The thirty-something met the man in his fifties from Varsseveld seven years ago on his return to Germany after a year of living as a monk in Sri Lanka. During his first visit to one of the Dutchman’s seminars, ‘something’ appealed to him. The ego is our enemy and it must be destroyed Rheinische Post tell him. From that moment on, the German became increasingly involved with the self-proclaimed spiritual leader. According to the thirty-year-old, he cleverly capitalized on the lability of his victims and convinced them that violence and humiliation were part of the ‘purification process’. Abuse and its consequences were celebrated as rebirth.

Damaged and traumatized

Over time, the 37-year-old German belonged to the circle of intimates that W. had gathered around him. “We were all traumatized and damaged in one way or another,” the man continued his testimony. He then described in detail the violence and sexual coercion that he believed the “spiritual leader” used to “cleanse” the participants in his seminars. “He hit me with my head against the wall, after which I had to lick my blood. I was beaten with a ladle, frying pan, hammer and stick. There was even a real ‘stick day’ where the whole team was beaten up almost non-stop while we just had to continue working.”

The “brainwashing” he said went so far as to sign a contract agreeing to incarceration. Despite this, he tried to escape several times. “I ran away a few times, but came back out of fear,” said the thirty-year-old. One of the reasons for this was that W. often threatened that he would send a hit man on him if he ran away, according to the witness.

getting crazier

As time went on, he said the humiliations became more and more intense, there seemed to be no boundaries. ,,We had the feeling that W. was getting crazier, but he knew he could do anything with some people.” After another assault in May last year, the 37-year-old German ran away anyway. He was not stopped by two team members who initially chased him.

When the court president asked how he is doing now, the man replied with: “I still have problems and am not particularly resilient anymore.” According to the German news site, the thirty-year-old is once again considering living as a monk and turning his back on Germany.

38 offences

W. has Dutch nationality but was born in Germany. He has been on trial since the end of April and is suspected of 38 offenses between January 2016 and July last year. The charges include 29 cases of physical assault in which victims were assaulted with objects ranging from umbrellas to metal bars. The ‘cruel guru’ as German media call him, is said to have inflicted burns on victims and locked them up in the garden house.

He is also suspected of five cases of rape and forcing some victims to perform sexual acts on each other and on himself. As punishment, if they didn’t do what he wanted, he would have peed on them, a spokesman for the court in Duisburg told this site at the time.

