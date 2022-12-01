In Bulgaria, after an international manhunt, a Belgian was arrested for a rip deal that got out of hand in the Netherlands. The 33-year-old victim was lured to Kerkrade by two scammers with 100,000 euros in cash. The money box was stolen, but the victim clung to the perpetrators’ car. The man was run over and died on the spot.

The rip deal took place in June in Kerkrade. Last week, one of the perpetrators, a Belgian, was arrested in Bulgaria after months of an international manhunt. The victim, Fabian Esser (33) from Zülpich, Germany, had put his uncle’s house up for sale on the internet for almost 950,000 euros. A potential buyer soon showed up. He introduced himself as a Luxembourg businessman from the company ACME Investments. He said his name was Danani. Based on the website, the company seemed to be a large reliable party.

In the weeks that followed, Danani planned several appointments with Fabian and his uncle in Kerkrade. Danani was always accompanied by a second man who advised him. The German Fabian Esser and his uncle assumed that the Luxembourg company wanted to buy the house to rent out. See also Truss departure completes chaos in British government, Johnson 'polled' for unexpected return

Black money

The businessman Danani agreed to the asking price and would pay an advance of 250,000 euros. In addition, he made a second proposal to the Germans, for the exchange of black money. His company had many 200 euro banknotes, which would not be accepted everywhere. He suggested that they exchange 100,000 euros into smaller notes of 100 and 50 euros.

Fabian Esser agreed to the proposal, but it would prove fatal. He met both gentlemen on June 23 at the Roda JC Stadium in Kerkrade. “When Fabian was standing there with the money box in his hands, one of the suspects grabbed it,” said the police. ,,The other perpetrator suddenly gave full throttle, but Fabian also continued to hold the suitcase. He was dragged and fell, the car ran over his upper body.”

His uncle and several bystanders came to the aid of the victim, but Esser died on the spot. The perpetrators meanwhile made off with the money. See also Seven hours on the train that leads to war

Half a million euros

Between March and June, the two scammers had also made at least five victims in Germany, amounting to a total of half a million euros. The victims were always lured to Dutch Limburg and the perpetrators always fled to Belgium.

The deadly rip deal caused a stir in the Netherlands and Germany and led to an item in the program ‘Opsporing Requested’. The police promised a reward of 15,000 euros for tips that lead to the solution of the crime. More than a hundred tips were received after the program.

An international manhunt for the perpetrators was then launched. One of the two men has Belgian nationality and was arrested in Bulgaria on 24 October. According to German media, the suspect is ‘around 50 years old’ and would use several names and places of birth. The man is in custody and is suspected of manslaughter and robbery with violence.

Reward of 15,000 euros

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the reward of 15,000 euros is still outstanding pending the arrest of the second perpetrator.

The perpetrators during one of their visits to Kerkrade where they met their victim. © RV



Victim Fabian Esser clings to the money box with 100,000 euros. © RV



Fabian Esser (33) was run over by the scammers. © RV



