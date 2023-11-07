Her name was Taraja Ramsess and she was the stuntman for Black Panther. Unfortunately the man died in an accident with his 3 children

The rescuers could do nothing Taraja Ramsess and for his children, deceased all following a terrible car accident. The man was famous for dressing as the Black Panther stuntman. She had taken part in several films in the Marvel Universe. The 41-year-old was in a car with three of his children in Atlanta when he was in a terrible car accident.

It was last October 31st and it 41 year old stuntman he was in a car in Atlanta with three of his children: two 13-year-old girls and a newborn baby who was only 8 weeks old. The announcement of the tragic death was made by the man’s mother.

The woman then added that, unfortunately, her 10-year-old nephew also lost his life. They had admitted him to serious health conditions in hospital after the accident. The doctors hoped to be able to save her young life, but unfortunately she didn’t make it: her heart stopped forever.

Everyone who knew and met him knows how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than anyone. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and everything related to cinema. He had a very funny and wicked sense of humor, yet he could also be as corny as possible.

These are the words of the 41-year-old stuntman who had taken part in several films, such as “Avengers: Endgame”, “Black Panther”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “The Suicide Squad”, “Atlanta” and “Creed III”.

Black Panther stuntwoman Taraja Ramsess lost her life along with her children

Ava DuVernay, of the ARRAY distribution company of which Ramesses was part, wanted to remember her colleague.