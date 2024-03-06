Pistoia, the well-known chef Ivan Niccolai died aged 28: he had a serious accident with his car

A truly heartbreaking loss is what the city of Quarrata is experiencing in these last days. Unfortunately the chef Ivan Niccolai he lost his life at the age of 28, due to a serious accident, which ultimately left him with no escape.

In these hours, many are publishing various messages for him and his family, affected by the heartbreaking incident loss. They are also showing affection and closeness to his family, given the mourning sudden and heartbreaking event he is experiencing.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on the evening of Sunday 3 March. Precisely in via De Gasperi, in the small town of Agliana, which is located in the province of Pistoia. The boy, only 28 years old, from what emerged was driving his own Suzuki and perhaps after finishing his work shift, he was returning home.

However, it was during the journey that the unthinkable happened. The 28-year-old, who was driving his car, suddenly lost control. Unfortunately after skidding he is overturned. The officers who intervened on site immediately alerted the Agliana Misericordia team, who arrived early arrived on site.

The death of Ivan Niccolai, after the accident: his career

CREDIT: VIDEO DRONE ITALIA

Doctors soon rushed to the scene and tried to do everything possible to save the young man's life. However, in the end they had no choice but to see how heartbreaking it was death. The boy didn't make it out alive.

Ivan Niccolai was a great cooking enthusiast. He had studied at the hotel institute and graduated with excellent grades. Shortly afterwards he was able to go to Dubai to work in one of the largest hotels in the city. Eventually he returned to Italy in the summer of 2022, where he found work at the restaurant “Il Cavallino Rosso”.

He had recently moved to the municipality of Poggio a Caiano, but she always returned to her Quarrata, also to be with her parents and brother Christian.