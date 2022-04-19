A very serious road accident took place this night on the Cristoforo Colombo, in Rome. Only in the last few hours has it emerged that the victim is the 35-year-old actress and costume designer, Ludovica Bargellini. His condition appeared desperate right from the start and the doctors, despite being transported to the hospital, were unable to do anything.

This night is not the only incident that took place in the Capital. Other people were killed in severe impacts.

According to information released by various local media, the drama took place late in the day night on Tuesday 19 April. Precisely between the Cristoforo Colombo and the intersection with via Grotta, a Rome.

From an initial reconstruction it would appear that the 35-year-old woman was in her car. Most likely, she has lost control of the vehicle for a stroke of sleep and crashed into a wall. There are no other means involved.

Passers-by, when they realized what had happened, hurriedly launched the alarm both to the police and to health professionals. The fire brigade also arrived on the spot, as the victim remained wedged between the sheets of the car.

They have worked a long time for free itbut his condition appeared desperate right away. She was in grave danger.

The tragic death of actress Ludovica Bargellini

The doctors intervened, after having it stabilized at the scene of the accident, they urgently transported her to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic. They tried for a long time to help her, but in the end they had no choice but to acknowledge the tragic death.

Law enforcement is currently hard at work rebuild the exact dynamics of the dramatic impact. They want to understand why the actress suddenly lost control of her car.

Ludovica Bargellini was originally from Pistoia, but had moved to Rome for some time now. She was well known because she took part in the TV series that aired on Sky TV, The Youg Pope. In addition, she had also appeared on television in the advertising by Campari, Sky, Now Tv.