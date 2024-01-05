The actor Christian Oliver died at the age of 51 together with his daughters aged 10 and 12: they had a serious plane crash

A very serious loss in the world of entertainment has occurred in these last few hours. The 51-year-old actor lost his life Christian Oliver and his two daughters aged 10 and 12 also died with him. Unfortunately they were involved in a plane crash.

At the moment the details on this episode are still few, but certain news will surely arrive in a few hours. Unfortunately the accident left no escape, not even to pilot of the medium.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the day of Thursday 4 January. Precisely on Carribean Sea. They had left a few minutes ago.

In reality the news of the plane crash had already been made known, but they didn't know each other yet the identity of those who lost their lives. Only in these last hours has the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, gave confirmation of who the victims were.

From what emerged the aircraft had left the airport a few minutes ago JF Mitchel of Paget Farm, St Lucia.

It is not yet clear whether the accident occurred due to a malfunction of the vehicle, or due to human error. However, you just have to wait until the officers who intervened can give news of the case. Along with Christian Oliver, his parents lost their lives two daughters and also the pilot.

Who is Christian Oliver and his career

The actor, who was 51 years old at the time of his death, was born in Germany and grew up in Frankfurt am Main. He has always had a passion for acting.

To the point that once he came of age he chose to move to United States. Over the years he began studying acting and while waiting for a career, he also worked for a long time as model.

He eventually found success thanks to the television series Sense8. She also had a leading role in the TV series Squadra Speciale Cobra 11, broadcast in Italy on Rai 2. Over the years she starred in the film Speed ​​Races.