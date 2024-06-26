Juarez City.- The teenagers and the woman who were victims of yesterday’s road accident on Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard were looking for dresses for the NG quinceañera, one of the three fatalities, who would be celebrated next Saturday, June 29.

Alfredo A. indicated that his mother, his two sisters and his two cousins ​​were going to pay for the dresses for his sister’s quinceañera, who moments after the crash lost her life in the hospital.

The young man found out about the accident through a call from his father, who gave him the terrible news.

He indicated that since yesterday he has been outside the hospital where his mother and sister were hospitalized.

His mother and his other sister are still convalescing in the General Hospital and in the Children’s Hospital.

Alfredo stated that the belongings of his mother and his sisters have not been delivered to them, including cell phones and around 15 thousand pesos with which they were going to pay for the dresses.

He pointed out that this is important for them at this time to be able to cover the expenses that are being generated in the hospitals.

He assured that until now authorities have not contacted them to give them this information, even though they already approached the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office.