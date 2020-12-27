In Hyderabad, there have been many cases of people cheating in the name of giving loans through fake apps. Preparations are being made to rein in the victim companies for providing immediate loans and not paying on time. The Telangana Police has appealed to Google to block 158 such loan apps available on the Play Store.Recently busted a gang of people cheating in the name of lending, in which 4 people including a Chinese citizen were arrested. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have started gathering information from the Telangana Police after the role of Chinese citizens came to the fore.

After the arrest of 14 people operating instant loan app, Hyderabad Police has given a petition to remove 42 financing apps. A list of 116 apps has been sent by the Cyberabad Police. Hyderabad Police Joint Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that they are awaiting a response from Google in this regard.

It is worth noting that the role of these 158 apps came to light when people lodged a complaint after continuous harassment from their representatives. So far 3 people have also committed suicide because the collection agents used to inform their acquaintances about defaulting on the loan.