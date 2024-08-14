Vico Equense, 7-year-old boy drowned in swimming pool: tragedy on August 15th

A 7 year old Italian boy from Castellammare di Stabiadrowned after diving into the swimming pool of a farmhouse in Vico Equense.

The parents’ help was immediate and others present at that moment.

Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.there was nothing that could be done for the little one.

On site the Carabinieri of the Sorrento Company.