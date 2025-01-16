With her characteristic bun that she uses regularly and smoky makeup in earth tones, Vicky Martin Berrocal We are accustomed to an impeccable style, characteristics that are also evident in its collections. The designer, who succeeds with her podcast Alone with… in which he interviews celebrities like Simeone and Carla Pereyra, has become a benchmark of elegance for women over 50 with

And not only in terms of clothing, since her hairstyles (especially since she surprised us with a daring and flattering cut clavicle) and her makeup also arouse a lot of interest. In fact, the businesswoman has shared in one of her latest Instagram posts her makeup routine with the cosmetics she uses daily, where she has revealed one of her best kept secrets: the shadow palette with which it achieves that characteristic smokiness.

This is the MakeUp by Mario shadow palette, an exclusive brand at Sephora created by the Kardashian makeup artist and hair enhancer. countingMario Dedivanovic. Thus, the socialite Share your trick to get the makeup that best suits women over 50.

Vicky Martín Berrocal’s shadow palette

This palette includes 12 matte shades. Sephora





This is the cosmetic that Vicky Martín Berrocal uses to achieve that characteristic makeup. You get it with a matte color combination Modular, so the intensity can be regulated. The shades included in the palette are inspired by human skin, so they are very flattering.

We love it for the possibilities it offers, but also for its creamy and light texture that makes it easy to apply and regulate the intensity, which can be achieved by blending. Furthermore, earth tones and nude that includes are totally timeless.





How to get Vicky Martín Berrocal’s makeup

The palette uses light tones as illuminating bases, while medium and dark tones are key for define the contour and the fold of the eyelid. For quick, daily makeup, the designer opts for darker ones for the eyelid, combining it with eyeliner for a natural result.

By Mario cosmetics offers a total of 12 matte eyeshadows with black charcoal pigments to offer more intense coverage.

