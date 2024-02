Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 11:57











Since her breakup with the Portuguese businessman Joao Viegas, we had not met a new partner for Vicky Martín Berrocal, who has been photographed with Carmen Tello's youngest son, Enrique Solís. The couple has already had several dates and spent Valentine's Day together…