Vicky Losada announced what was an open secret: she is no longer a Barcelona player. Through tears, Tarrasa said goodbye to the club that saw him born as a footballer and to which he has returned after his experiences in England and the United States. Manchester City or Arsenal, where he already played, could be his destinations.

With all the staff, present, staff, friends and workers of Barcelona, Vicky gave a visibly emotional discussion, with tears in her eyes that her classmates could not avoid and with pauses to breathe and say everything you feel when you say goodbye to the club of your life: “I am here to announce that it will be my last season at the club. I arrived 16 seasons ago with 14 years to the annexes of the mini and everything that I have experienced as a Barça player has made me the happiest person in the world “.

“I am fortunate to be here saying goodbye to what is and will always be my home. We must be grateful and for that I thank the club for respecting and understanding me in all my stages, companions, people that I have shared the day to day in the club. I would like to name Xavi Llorens because he was the one who trusted me when I was a child and that changed my life, to the fans, to the staff and to my colleagues because as they already know how to wear the bracelet it is a great responsibility for what it represents, but it represents them and regardless of my situation they were the most important thing. Thank you because together we have managed to be eternal, “said the former Barça player.

Regarding his departure, despite having one more year on his contract, Losada gave his reasons: “It has been a decision, the most difficult of my life, premeditated for a long time and with many tears looking for the way to continue here, but I have to be honest with myself and with you. The time has come to close this stage, it has been a wonderful year, my prayer will always be grateful “.

Enjoy football again

It has been a complicated season for Vicky who has not entered too much in the plans of Lluís Cortés. A lack of minutes that is one of the main reasons for his goodbye, yes, full of doubts: “There have been many moments of doubts. It is very difficult for me, but you have to know when is the end of a cycle and be happy. I want to enjoy football, football is not only what you see on Sundays, I want to get up and enjoy the road “she said again very excited. The one from Tarrasa feels that it is the end of a cycle but will return to what she considers her home: “I will return, I don’t know how, even to have a coffee. It is my home, I feel that I have many years of football left, the future will not. I know, but I will always feel that this is my home and that makes me very happy. ” “Live the change from a Barça and a women’s football in the spare to one full of affection, references … The Champions League was my thorn after Budapest and I could not hope for a better ending “, he sentenced.