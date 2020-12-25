Actor Vicky Kaushal, known for his strong performance in films, shared a picture of himself in a completely different look on Tuesday. In this, he was seen in the best body. The actor captioned it, ‘I know we can do better, I know we are better as one, I know we can do better, without evil on our tongue!’

Vicky’s seeing bicepsVicki’s side profile is seen in the photo, he is sitting in the gym and his biceps are seen. Actor Rajkumar reacted to this picture and wrote, ‘Rock Solid Brother.’ At the same time, actor Saqib Saleem wrote, ‘Bhai Bhai Bhai.’

Funny comment of Vicky’s brother SunnyVicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal wrote in a funny comment, ‘Hey Dola Re Dola Re Dola Re Dola….’ At the moment, it is not clear whether Vicky has changed her look for a film or not.

Increasing weight for a film?

However, in February this year, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame director Aditya Dhar confirmed that Vicky would be seen in his film The Immortal Ashwatthama. For the roll he will gain weight, learn Israeli martial arts, fencing.

Many films in Vicky’s bag

Talking about work front, there are many films in Vicky’s bag. In the coming time, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s film Sardar Udham Singh, which is a biopic of freedom fighter. Apart from this, he is also biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar.