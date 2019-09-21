Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has won the National Award, has many interesting films at the moment. One such film is ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. In the film, Vicky will play the great and immortal warrior Ashwatthama of Mahabharata. The shooting of this film will begin in April 2021. The film will be released in 3 parts, showing Ashwatthama as a superhero of modern days. Please tell that Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya who had the gift of immortality. In the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama fought on behalf of the Kauravas.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal will have to increase his weight to more than 100 kg to play this character of Ashwatthama in the film. For this, Vicky is doing workouts, besides horse riding, he will also have to take training in martial arts like Jujutsu and Krav Maga. The shooting of the film will begin in Europe while the finish will be in Mumbai. The shooting will take place in Greenland, Iceland, England, as well as in Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia.

Shooting of the film should have started by now but it has been pushed ahead due to corona virus. The film is being directed by Aditya Dhar, who made the superhit film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ with Vicky. Apart from this film, Vicky currently has big films like Shaheed Udham Singh, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s biopic and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.

