Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is busy these days shooting his upcoming film. Along with this, Vicky has also remained in the limelight for a relationship with Katrina Kaif. On the day both of them have been spotted several times together. Katrina Kaif kept a Christmas party in her house which included Vicky Kaushal along with many Bollywood celebs.

Let us tell you that at the Christmas party of Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Ananya Pandey, Siddharth Malhotra, Kabir Khan, Ishaan Khattar, Angad Bedi (ishaan khattar) ) And Neha Dhupia.

Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a blue colored shirt at Katrina Kaif’s party. He also carried a mask due to corona virus. During an interview, Vicky had said, ‘It is not a bad thing for me to date someone, but it is very beautiful feeling. I know this very well that people and fans want to know about our personal life. But this depends on me whether I want to share my personal life or not.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s work front, he will be seen in the lead role in his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh. Vicky is seen making a body for his film on this day. Vicky Kaushal is seen sharing his photo on social media. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Freedom Fighter Udham Singh in the film ‘Sardar Udham Singh’.