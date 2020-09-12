Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a drug case, the late actor’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has shared social media with Riya’s friend Shibani Dandekar (Shibani Dandekar) (Social Media) waged a war of words. It all started when Ankita posted a long post on Instagram after Riya’s arrest. While defending her friend Riya Chakraborty, Shibani has accused Ankita of not fulfilling her relationship with Sushant. Not only this, Shibani also accused Ankita of gaining ‘two seconds of fame’ by targeting Riya.

Now on Shibani Dandekar’s statement, many TV celebrities have come out in support of Ankita on social media including from Karanvir Bohra, Karnvir Bohra, Vikas Gupta (Rashmi Desai) to Rashmi Desai and many more names. Apart from these artists, her boyfriend Vicky Jain has also appeared in support of Ankita.

Recently, Vicky Jain wrote in her Instagram story, ‘There is a difference between being liked and being precious. Many people like you but do not value you. Apart from this, in response to Shibani’s post of 2 seconds fame, Ankita had posted an Instagram which said, ‘Fame only meets love which an actor gets from the public. I still feel associated with the character of ‘ARCHANA’ with the fans. It is my luck that people show love on me. I am lucky that I got an opportunity to work in ‘Manikarnika’ as well as ‘Baaghi 3’.