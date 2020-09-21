Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who was famous for his role in Ayushmann Khurrana’s superhit debut film, is struggling with stage 4 lung cancer. Bhupesh is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad and a lot of Bollywood actors have come forward to help him. Bhupesh is currently struggling with cash crunch and needs Rs 25 lakh immediately. In such a situation, the actors have also appealed to the people to help.

Apart from ‘Vicky Donor’, Manoj Bajpayee has also appealed to fans on Twitter to help actor Bhupesh, who has worked in films like ‘Thousand Khwaishein Aisi’ and shared the link for donation. He wrote, “I appeal to all of you to come forward to help fellow Bhupesh, who is a graduate of fellow NSD.”

Bhupesh took acting training from the National School of Drama and has worked in many films, plays and TV serials. Actor Rajesh Tailang has also come forward to help Bhupesh. Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya said that her husband is undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad and has also lost her own job in the lockdown caused by the corona virus.