Vice in the family is a 2005 film directed by Rob Reiner and starring Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine and Mark Ruffalo.

Sarah Huttinger is a journalist with little success engaged to Jeff Daly, a young lawyer who asked her to marry him. Undecided about the meaning to give to her life, she leaves with him for home, on the occasion of the wedding of her younger sister Annie. Sarah’s mother died when she was 9 years old, and since then her strong differences from her father, Earl, and her sister have led her to believe that she is not really her father, in fact which she does not recognize. During her sister’s wedding ceremony, Sarah learns from her grandmother Katharine Richelieu that her mother actually had an affair with a schoolmate, Beau Burroughs, exactly nine months before she was born. Wanting to investigate the matter further, Sarah discovers that Beau was none other than the inspiration for the film The Graduate, and that the story told in this work was that of her family. Beau had relationships with his grandmother Katharine and later with her daughter, or Sarah’s mother.

Determined to uncover the truth, Sarah sets off to meet her alleged father, now a contented and seductive billionaire. Confronted with him, she discovers that Beau suffers from infertility, caused by an involuntary kick from Sarah’s father during a soccer match. Confused by her doubts about her relationship with Jeff, and discovering that Beau cannot be her father, she Sarah falls in love with the man and joins him. Undecided about her future, Sarah continues her story with Beau, while Jeff, worried about her, tries to track her down in every way. He will find her at a party, while she is dancing in an embrace and devoted to a long kiss with the man. Offended and angry, Jeff abandons Sarah, who she realizes in that moment that she really loves him.

We’ve seen the plot of Vice in the Family, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jennifer AnistonSarah Huttinger

Kevin CostnerBeau Burroughs

Shirley MacLaine Katharine Richelieu

Mark RuffaloJeff Daly

Richard JenkinsEarl Huttinger

Mena SuvariAnnie Huttinger

Kathy BatesAunt Mitzy

Christopher McDonaldRoger McManus

Steve SandvossScott

Mike VogelBlake Burroughs

Lisa Vachon as Katharine as a young girl

Trevor Stock as Young Beau

Erinn Hayes: Wedding Coordinator

The film is available on Sky Cinema 1 and via the SkyGo platform.