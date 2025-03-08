Vices and customs

Science fiction, satire and, above all, the freedom to fill different genres in a sequence of vignettes, made the hermetic garage an explosive work, impossible to classify without making mistakes. Now those of Reservoir Books have gathered it again with Arzach, the greatest fatal and several more tens of stories that the Moebius was currened

I usually get into bed with my hands stained by the vice of the ink. Police or west novels, in case of these things the miracle happens and, the next day, I wake up between the pages of The Maltese Falcon. They are things that one has been cultivating since it was a micurria and the comics became tangled between the sheets when the dream won.

Then the adult publications arrived, the graphic cartoons -comics- that appeared in the kiosks during the explosion of the eighties and that I changed in the trail, on Sundays, where I approached to smoke canutos and see what was cooked. It was then that I started to frequent abstract music, a current of jazz without harmonic moorings whose base is improvisation. Because in the Free Jazz There are the rules of tone, it is only to skip them. There is no other principle.

Thus I met Charles Mingus, Ornette Coleman, Archie Shepp and all that gang that allowed himself to luxury the music with which his unconscious danced. Of all of them, the album to whom I have more love is that of Sun Ra entitled The Magic City where the limits of cosmic madness are explored. He was recorded in 1965 and sometimes I think that my mother listened to him by accident when I was about to be born, because the first time he reached my ears I realized that I had already heard it before.

That music had a lot of absurd, he twinned with the Beckett theater or with Joyce’s delusions, but I did not find a better graphic example to identify that music of the demon than the vignettes that the Hurlant metal signed by Moebius brought in The hermetic garagea creativity revolution where the French artist gave free rein to his talent, improvising, vignette to Viñeta, all his avant -garde concerns. Of an attractive incongruity, The hermetic garage It became the prelude to my deepest dreams. I stirred my unconscious in such a way that when I woke up, I did it inside a vignette accompanied by the Major Grubert, the character who dressed in the manner of a military of the colonial era and whose adventures had as much to do with the absurdity as with the mood of Moebius, who also distinguished himself within the cartoon characterized as Umberto Manteca.

Science fiction, satire and, above all, the freedom to fill different genres in a sequence of vignettes, made The hermetic garage An explosive work, impossible to classify without mistakes. Now those of Reservoir Books have gathered it again with Arzach, The greatest fatal and several more tens of stories that the Moebius was currected for Metal Hurlant magazine. A billet volume is entitled Hermetic work And that these last nights I am taking bed. And I do it regardless of appearing the next morning in a three -level world that is only possible to leave with the help of the opening.

