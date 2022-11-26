The State Police reported a youtuber, blacking out his channel, for instigating the suicide of a fourteen-year-old girl

In particular, the men of the Cybernetic Security Operations Section of the Postal Police of Ravenna and Bologna, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of Ravenna and the Postal and Communications Police Service, identified and reported a young youtuber from Vicenza held responsible for having uploaded a well-known social platform some videos inciting suicidal practices.

The story began when the parents of a minor turned to the police force saying that the girl, after watching a video on Youtube, had attempted suicide.

The immediate investigations made it possible to identify the owner of the social channel, allegedly responsible for disseminating the video, as well as, following a search ordered against him by the Ravenna judicial authority, to acquire useful elements to ascertain his responsibilities in relation to the crime of instigating suicide.

The Youtube channel and, in particular, the video in question, entitled “9 ways to commit suicide”, were seized and appropriately obscured.

The user, nickname “Creepy Ryan”, was active on Youtube and very popular on the net. He has published about fifty videos with the so-called “creepypasta” content, or stories created ad hoc to impress the public and obtain the greatest number of followers, characterized by the brevity of the story and the ability to excite the users. The phenomenon, relatively recent, is spread through websites, blogs, forums and other social platforms.

In addition to the families, undoubtedly the first sentinels to be aware of the danger, in our country there is a network of extremely efficient actors in the protection of minors who are victims of phenomena of this kind. In fact, the Public Prosecutor’s Offices, the Social Services, the School Offices and the Police Forces are institutions ready to intervene at the first sign of discomfort manifested online or reported by anyone who intercepts it, including through the Commissariatodips.it of the Postal Police. Among the most frequent signs through which the phenomenon manifests itself are socialization problems, changes in sleep-wake rhythm, forms of self-harm, lack of interest in usual occupations (sports, friendships, music), decline in school performance and isolation.

In any case, even if only in doubt that a minor may find himself in difficulty, it is necessary to report it immediately so that we can act promptly.

