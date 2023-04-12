The Vicenza triumphs in the Italian Cup, beating Juventus NG also in the second leg (3-2). Forty-one years later, the red and white lifted this trophy again, conquered in the second half after a first half in which Lane had not taken the field.

The liberating joy of RR

«How much effort, how much suffering, how much anger. This trophy is good for everyone, for the whole environment, we really needed it» says Renzo Rosso in the end. Winning the Coppa Italia allows you to climb some positions in the playoffs and this too has its weight. «Of course, it’s better this way, then you can see that the team is there and this is very important. Now let’s look ahead.” The patron’s thoughts also turn to the next matches: «I believe in it, I think we can still hit the target and we must face the matches we will have to face with this awareness».