The highly anticipated Vicenza-Padova derby ends in a draw (1-1), in front of almost 11 thousand spectators. Aimo Diana’s team, having taken the lead with Sandon, smelled success as they banished the crisis but were caught in the 38th minute. from the penalty converted with the spoon by Radrezza (foul by goalkeeper Confente, an excellent protagonist up until then, on Varas). For Torrente’s Padova – who remain undefeated – it is a good point that gives continuity, while Vicenza thus slips to within 10 of the top occupied by Mantova.

The unbeaten streak of league leaders Torres persists, emerging unscathed from the Spal trap (1-1) in a sold-out Vanni Sanna: Ferrara took the lead at the start with Collodel following a cue from the little gem Rao (born in 2006, then sent off in the first half as was the captain Scotto from Sassari), Torres – shocked at half-time by four substitutions by Greco – regained their lead 10′ into the second half with Diakité’s header on an assist from Giorico (both substitutes). Instead, it’s a bitter Sunday for Pescara, who still falls at home: Recanatese surprisingly advances to the Adriatico (3-2), who overturns Tommasini’s initial lead with Morrone and Lipari and then – after the equalizer from a free kick of Cangiano – the winner at the end with a brace from Lipari himself. Juventus Next Gen returns to success after four days and does so by scoring a hat-trick against Olbia (3-1), in a spectacular second half: a brace and the first Italian goals for the Togolese Salifou, loaned from Werder Bremen, then Mbangula closes it after Nanni’s Sardinian goal (excellent performance among Yildiz’s Bianconeri, who “dropped” from the first team after coming close to scoring against Verona on Saturday evening). Catanese’s brace earned Pontedera the win at Porta Elisa: Lucchese wasn’t enough to move ahead half an hour into the first half with Fedato, in the final Gucher’s free kick (which would have earned the equalizer) hit the post. Draw in the derby between Fermana and Ancona (1-1): goal from Clemente’s ex to put Colavitto’s team ahead, equal to Misuraca.

series c, group c

—

Solid and bad, Juve Stabia immediately put an end to their midweek slip and defended their top spot: the 1-0 home win over Latina was scored by goal-scoring defender Bellich, who scored for the third time this season. Thus, at a distance, the response to the extraordinary show of strength of Avellino arrives at Menti, which conquers Catania (2-0, following the 1-0 penalty missed by Chiricò) and officially sends the rossozzurri into crisis, with Tabbiani’s bench strong risk in the next few hours (the names of Maran and Oddo are mentioned for the immediate succession): instead Michele Pazienza smiles, who hits the fifth success in a row in front of the 17 thousand of Massimino thanks to Marconi’s free kick at the start and the winning restart by Gori in the second half. Spectacular equalizer between Crotone and Messina (3-3): Zauli’s brace from the rediscovered Tumminello was not enough, the final equalizer for the Sicilians was found in the 34th minute by Vincenzo Polito, son of Ciro sporting director of Bari (the other goals by Giunta, Luciani and Gomez). After four draws in the last 5 games, Picerno returns to success by beating Foggia with goals in the second half from De Cristofaro (assisted by top scorer Murano) and Santarcangelo, who scored less than a minute after entering the field from a great cross of Pagliai. Third success in a row for the very fast Casertana, who pass to Cerignola (4-2): after 23′ the guest’s advantage is already double thanks to Tavernelli and Anastasio, Soprano and Montalto also score, responding to the goals of Rizzo and D’Andrea who had shortened , in vain, twice. Third consecutive defeat for Turris which falls at home in the neighborhood match against Giugliano (1-0): De Rosa solves it at the start following an error by the goalkeeper Fasolino, in the 90th minute protests for the disallowed goal of De Felice which would have been worth the draw (offside reported). At the end, a blow from Monterosi in the direct clash with Sorrento (2-0, match played in Potenza): Lazio ahead with Sini – then sent off in the second half at 1-0, penalty foul, Mastrantonio saves it from De Francesco -, doubling the lead of Di Francesco at the end. In the evening matches, two away successes: Capuano’s Taranto overturned Francavilla, condemning them to their fourth defeat in a row thanks to Zonta’s last-gasp goal (Kanoute had equalized Artistico’s initial lead); Monopoli also did well in Brindisi, in the other all-Apulian match, won by the green and whites (2-0) thanks to Starita and Cappelletti’s own goal.