Fikayo TomoriAC Milan defender, spoke to the microphones of ‘Milan TV‘in the post-match of Vicenza 1-6 AC Milanlast friendly match of the preseason 2022-2023 played at the stadium ‘Romeo Lies’. Here are the statements of him.

On the cold goal immediately: “We started badly, but we are back in a strong game. We are excited for the first championship game, we hope we can start strong.”

On the goal scored in the second half: “We worked well on corners, free kicks. I’m happy to have scored: this is something I want to improve for this year. I’m happy for the goal and for the victory.”

On the regret for not having kept the clean sheet: “Yes, we know that we are not perfect and when there are mistakes we can improve. As I said, we started badly, but it is something we can improve at. Me too.” See also This will be the Mexihouse fan fest at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

On the particular celebration with Rafael Leão after the goal: “No no, just an American ballet that Rafa did and that we did together”.

August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 23:24)

