Fikayo TomoriAC Milan defender, spoke to the microphones of ‘Milan TV‘in the post-match of Vicenza 1-6 AC Milanlast friendly match of the preseason 2022-2023 played at the stadium ‘Romeo Lies’. Here are the statements of him.
On the cold goal immediately: “We started badly, but we are back in a strong game. We are excited for the first championship game, we hope we can start strong.”
On the goal scored in the second half: “We worked well on corners, free kicks. I’m happy to have scored: this is something I want to improve for this year. I’m happy for the goal and for the victory.”
On the regret for not having kept the clean sheet: “Yes, we know that we are not perfect and when there are mistakes we can improve. As I said, we started badly, but it is something we can improve at. Me too.”
On the particular celebration with Rafael Leão after the goal: “No no, just an American ballet that Rafa did and that we did together”.
August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 23:24)
