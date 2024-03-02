VICENZA. Twenty-one requests for indictment, formulated by the Vicenza Prosecutor's Office, in the case of false anti-Covid vaccinations. And among the names noted in the notebook of the deputy prosecutor Gianni Pipeschi, then sent to the judge for the preliminary hearing, there are also those of the singer Madame and the tennis player Camila Giorgi: the magistrate asked for both to be sent to trial. They had pretended to have received the mandatory anti-Covid dose, to obtain the green pass. Together with Madame and Giorgi, in fact, the names of 19 other suspects, including Erich Volker Goepel, one of the family doctors accused of having carried out the false prophylaxis: no “puncture”, so to speak; but the “green certification”, yes.

At this point, it will be up to the judge for the preliminary hearing to decide whether or not to accept the request made by the prosecutor, and therefore to start the actual trial. A trial which would see the defendants accused, in various capacities, of the crimes of false ideology against the national health system – this is the case of the two “illustrious” suspects -, corruption and embezzlement.

While already four suspects – including Daniela Grillone Tecioiu, Madame and Giorgi's doctor, and her husband Andrea Giacoppo – have asked to negotiate the sentence.

The case arose from a report from Ulss 8, which had noticed a disproportionate number of vaccinations carried out in the medical offices of Goepel and Grillone Tecioiu. The explanation came thanks to wiretaps and images taken by cameras: in reality, not half an injection had been given in those clinics. For this reason, the precautionary measure of house arrest had already taken place against the two doctors at the beginning of 2022, which was then canceled after a few months, given that the danger of the crime being repeated was no longer present.

As for Madame and Camila Giorgi, the story of the fake green passes immediately had a certain resonance. The news of the start of the investigations, accompanied by the two VIP names, spread in December 2022, two months before the start of the Sanremo Festival, with the participation of the singer from Vicenza. A participation that had been questioned, given the complaints of many who dispute its opportunity. At that point, it was the singer herself who exposed herself, with a long post on Facebook.

«I was born and raised in a family that for various reasons began to doubt doctors and the measures of traditional medicine, pushing towards alternative research. In fact, not only did I not promptly get the Covid vaccine, but I don't have any other vaccines” Madame wrote on social media at the beginning of 2023, “It's quick to start looking for an alternative and end up in a hellish circle of conspiracy theories. During Covid, my parents fall for it.” And she fell for it too, to the point of pretending to have received the vaccine, just to obtain the “green pass”.

As for the tennis player – investigated together with her entire family: father, mother and two brothers – she has never made public statements on the matter. Now, the ball is in the judge's court for the decision on the request for indictment.