“Tommy, the 17-year-old boy hospitalized” last Saturday “for meningococcal meningitis in Bassano del Grappa” in the Vicenza area, has died clinically. “If he had been vaccinated, the vaccine would have avoided the lethal form. Unfortunately, in Italy there has been a reduction in vaccination coverage, which went from 74.94% in 2019 to 58.5% in 2021. Due to bad information on vaccines by the usual charlatans, these are the results”. So on Facebook Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.