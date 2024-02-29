The Italian Exhibition Group's calendar of trade fair events is expanding. From Friday 19th to Sunday 21st April, in the pavilions of the IEG Vicenza Fair, the first edition of the Vicenza Class Car Show will be staged, an event dedicated to the best of the classic and sports car sector. History, tradition, culture and timeless charm will be the ingredients of the event, which will offer an exhibition itinerary whose objective is to enhance the historical memory of automotive brands by bringing together collectors, motor enthusiasts and the simply curious – perhaps looking for of an unexpected occasion – who will be guided by their heart.

Auction wannenes

The new Vicenza Classic Car Show event will be accompanied by a prestigious auction of historic and collectible cars and motorcycles by the well-known Wannenes Auction House, scheduled for Saturday 20 April, with a preview of the lots, some of which promise to be of exceptional value already viewable from Friday 19 April.

Large space for display and private sales

A large area will be reserved for private individuals for the display and sale of vintage cars: a precious opportunity for curious visitors, enthusiasts and also for newcomers to the world of classic cars who will be able to choose from proposals accessible to every wallet.

Spare parts and accessories market

A vast selection of vintage accessories, original spare parts, model cars, but also manuals, publications and specialized publishing.

Clubs and registers

An opportunity for car lovers and professionals to meet and discuss with a large presence of strong clubs in the area that boast a significant number of registered members. The new event lends itself to being the ideal context to receive advice from experts before starting a restoration, or indications for evaluating a purchase, as well as information on certifications and registrations in the registers.

Gatherings

The Organizers are collaborating with the Clubs and specialized magazines in the sector to best plan an emotional weekend, dedicated to meeting and exchanging in front of a static and dynamic exhibition of the best witnesses of the Classic and Youngtimer sector.

Pre-sales for the Vicenza Classic Car Show are officially open. Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the event: vicenzaclassiccarshow.com.